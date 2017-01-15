For me, Sio is a big if inevitable loss. We'll miss Walker too, and I expect him to go well at Saints.



Despite their talent it was a relief to see the Campese, Kelly and Dixon depart, because of injuries, attitude and unreliability respectively - and budgetary expense it all cases.



The likes of Thornley and Allgood will likely do okay in SL and would have probably have excelled for us in the Championship. But there was a need to move on and to find better value.



I think we've improved our depth, and for the first time in some time have been proactive, rather than waiting to see who is available. I'm still coming to terms with us trying to bridge the gap to other SL packs by signing only Clarkson and Mulhern. Obviously circumstances and needs were different this time around.



With Sheens in charge it feels more coherent and focused on what is important. Chester's innovative pre-season, Webster's interim status and Peacock's long-term focus can be consigned to history.



Ateotd it looks like a superb Championship squad. It should definitely make the middle 8s. With decent depth we should go into those games fresh and with some confidence. To get past even bottom 4 SL teams we'll need to raise our intensity and be more than the sum of our parts. Maybe make a couple more signings, too. A couple of SL teams do look vulnerable though.