Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:05 am
Binosh wrote:
There is a reason they are both in the championship, KR are paying Ellis a massive wedge for a 1 year loan deal after Stone said he was free to go, Abdull was on loan at Fev and Ridyard schooled him in every aspect.

The KR team looks very competitive but I don't think Abdull & Ellis are anywhere near Mellor, Drinkwater, Ridyard, Hampshire or Reynolds.

Leigh were offered Ellis & turned him down.

Hampshire and Reynolds are both average ridyard looks good let's see how him and drinkwater go in SL because Abdul and Ellis have actually played there
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:34 am
For me, Sio is a big if inevitable loss. We'll miss Walker too, and I expect him to go well at Saints.

Despite their talent it was a relief to see the Campese, Kelly and Dixon depart, because of injuries, attitude and unreliability respectively - and budgetary expense it all cases.

The likes of Thornley and Allgood will likely do okay in SL and would have probably have excelled for us in the Championship. But there was a need to move on and to find better value.

I think we've improved our depth, and for the first time in some time have been proactive, rather than waiting to see who is available. I'm still coming to terms with us trying to bridge the gap to other SL packs by signing only Clarkson and Mulhern. Obviously circumstances and needs were different this time around.

With Sheens in charge it feels more coherent and focused on what is important. Chester's innovative pre-season, Webster's interim status and Peacock's long-term focus can be consigned to history.

Ateotd it looks like a superb Championship squad. It should definitely make the middle 8s. With decent depth we should go into those games fresh and with some confidence. To get past even bottom 4 SL teams we'll need to raise our intensity and be more than the sum of our parts. Maybe make a couple more signings, too. A couple of SL teams do look vulnerable though.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:40 pm
IMO:

Ken Sio > Adam Quinlan
Iain Thornley > Jake Butler-Fleming
Kieron Dixon = Kieron Moss
Josh Mantellato > Andrew Heffernan
Terry Campese > Jordan Abdull
Albert Kelly > Jamie Ellis
Adam Walker > Nick Scruton
Dane Tilse < Mitch Clark
John Boubebza v ???
James Green > George Milton
Kevin Larroyer v ???
Mitch Allgood = Danny Addy

James Webster < Tim Sheens

Does look like a very good squad for the Championship though. Crunch time will be at the end of the season, IMO the halves aren't good enough to get us promoted and we'll need more grunt in the pack.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:55 pm
rebelrobin wrote:
I forgot we have other options at hb with Blair/Quinlan. Then moss at fb. Just wondered when Kr go to Tenerife warm weather training is it after Leeds game. Cos I have a feeling shillington maybe there with them by then



According to '5th Tackle', Sheens has talked Shillington out of retiring, but there have been so many names mentioned by Sheens - Shillington, Hala, Page - I've given up speculating. IMO any one of these three would go well in the Championship.

I believe Rovers fly to warm weather training after Ryan Hall's testimonial.
