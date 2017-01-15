Binosh wrote:

There is a reason they are both in the championship, KR are paying Ellis a massive wedge for a 1 year loan deal after Stone said he was free to go, Abdull was on loan at Fev and Ridyard schooled him in every aspect.



The KR team looks very competitive but I don't think Abdull & Ellis are anywhere near Mellor, Drinkwater, Ridyard, Hampshire or Reynolds.



Leigh were offered Ellis & turned him down.