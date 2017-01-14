WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2016 V's 2017

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:22 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16980
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
On paper Kelly and campese were the best pairing in the league . Unfortunately they rarely played together. Ellis and kebabdul are steady enough.but would they get a gig together in super league? More than adequate for league campaign but come middle8s and probably mpg I think not enough to win us that game..hope to be proven wrong


I think Ellis and Abdul will be fine, Ellis is a lower end SL standard and Abdul has the potential to be a top SL player, stronger than Widnes and Leigh's halfs IMO. Think you might lack a cutting edge in your centres and wingers, but I guess that depends on how your. Unknown Aussies go.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:41 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 314
I'm not convinced by Abdul in half's at all.certainly not at super league level. (If we get back).he's a 13.we have plenty back rowers and about 5 full backs.id rather he get experience elsewhere and have a quality half steering us round.happy to be proved wrong

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:56 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5393
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
I'm not convinced by Abdul in half's at all.certainly not at super league level. (If we get back).he's a 13.we have plenty back rowers and about 5 full backs.id rather he get experience elsewhere and have a quality half steering us round.happy to be proved wrong

I think Abdul is ready to step up to be a main half and Ellis has been around long enough and is experienced Dobson was only 19 when he led Wigan to safety
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:10 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16980
Location: Back in Hull.
craig hkr wrote:
I'm not convinced by Abdul in half's at all.certainly not at super league level. (If we get back).he's a 13.we have plenty back rowers and about 5 full backs.id rather he get experience elsewhere and have a quality half steering us round.happy to be proved wrong


Simalar to Cooke IMO, great hands, but better running game, kicking needs work.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:40 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 314
fun time frankie wrote:
I think Abdul is ready to step up to be a main half and Ellis has been around long enough and is experienced Dobson was only 19 when he led Wigan to safety

Valid points.was this deal done before Sheens arrived?

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:11 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5393
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
Valid points.was this deal done before Sheens arrived?

I know Sheens wanted both Abdul and Ellis so he must have seen something in them I think Abdul spat his dummy out last season I think he thought he would be playing a lot more than he did instead he was shipped off to Fev
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:23 am
rebelrobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 244
What if we make it back up which I hope we do first attempt, we will then need to look for a new halve back pairing due to both Ellis/Abdul on loan spells with us and wanted back at their parent clubs end of season
