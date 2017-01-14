craig hkr wrote: On paper Kelly and campese were the best pairing in the league . Unfortunately they rarely played together. Ellis and kebabdul are steady enough.but would they get a gig together in super league? More than adequate for league campaign but come middle8s and probably mpg I think not enough to win us that game..hope to be proven wrong

I think Ellis and Abdul will be fine, Ellis is a lower end SL standard and Abdul has the potential to be a top SL player, stronger than Widnes and Leigh's halfs IMO. Think you might lack a cutting edge in your centres and wingers, but I guess that depends on how your. Unknown Aussies go.