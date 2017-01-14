Ken Sio v Adam Quinlan
Iain Thornley v Jake Butler-Fleming
Kieron Dixon v Kieron Moss
Josh Mantellato v Andrew Heffernan
Terry Campese v Jordan Abdull
Albert Kelly v Jamie Ellis
Adam Walker v Nick Scruton
Dane Tilse v Mitch Clark
John Boubebza v ???
James Green v George Milton
Kevin Larroyer v ???
Mitch Allgood v Danny Addy
James Webster v Tim Sheens
Obviously positons not entirely the same due to us signing two recognised fullbacks & Ken sio not really playing fullback, Thus leaving Rovers with no outgoing fullback. Still I feel Sio aside our outside backs are a massive step up. Whilst awaiting a few forwards to be announced before the season kicks off I feel our forwards have taken a step back. In the halves Campese not really playing negates the loss of Kelly with two halves coming in.
Fairly even put i think our 2017 squad has alot more points in them.
