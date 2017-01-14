WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2016 V's 2017

2016 V's 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:32 pm
Ken Sio v Adam Quinlan
Iain Thornley v Jake Butler-Fleming
Kieron Dixon v Kieron Moss
Josh Mantellato v Andrew Heffernan
Terry Campese v Jordan Abdull
Albert Kelly v Jamie Ellis
Adam Walker v Nick Scruton
Dane Tilse v Mitch Clark
John Boubebza v ???
James Green v George Milton
Kevin Larroyer v ???
Mitch Allgood v Danny Addy

James Webster v Tim Sheens

Obviously positons not entirely the same due to us signing two recognised fullbacks & Ken sio not really playing fullback, Thus leaving Rovers with no outgoing fullback. Still I feel Sio aside our outside backs are a massive step up. Whilst awaiting a few forwards to be announced before the season kicks off I feel our forwards have taken a step back. In the halves Campese not really playing negates the loss of Kelly with two halves coming in.

Fairly even put i think our 2017 squad has alot more points in them.
‎"They supercede individuals, they supercede the team and they supercede the club. Our club is a traditional, working class club and the supporters are loyal and passionate and to see them go away happy really makes my day." Craig Sandercock.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:27 pm
2016 played against SL defences, this year we will be playing versus mainly part time players. Yep, we will score more points.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:31 pm
Hard to say your backs are better when you have never seen one play and another one in only one friendly, won't be able to say until the middle 8's.

One thing I will say your team this year on paper isn't far off last years, if this team is done on 1.2m or so, shows how bad your recruitment was and how good it is this year.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:37 pm
Spot on Dave, it's showing what you can get if you don't tie up 1/3 of your cap on 3 players.

However, we are getting way ahead of ourselves as usual.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:04 pm
SirStan wrote:
Spot on Dave, it's showing what you can get if you don't tie up 1/3 of your cap on 3 players.

However, we are getting way ahead of ourselves as usual.


Nothing wrong with a bit of optimism, the only down side I would be thinking is that the regular season will be a bit boring.

Re: 2016 V's 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:25 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Nothing wrong with a bit of optimism, the only down side I would be thinking is that the regular season will be a bit boring.

I think some home games will be a bit of a precession but I'm really looking forward to life on the road this season. New grounds to visit in Toulouse ( went there in 2013 but TOXIII play at a different ground), Swinton and Oldham, and a few to return to after 10 years. It has to be a one-off though or we are in trouble.

The middle 8's are so important, more than any time in the clubs recent history.

Will you miss us this year?

