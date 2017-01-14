Dave K. wrote: Nothing wrong with a bit of optimism, the only down side I would be thinking is that the regular season will be a bit boring.

I think some home games will be a bit of a precession but I'm really looking forward to life on the road this season. New grounds to visit in Toulouse ( went there in 2013 but TOXIII play at a different ground), Swinton and Oldham, and a few to return to after 10 years. It has to be a one-off though or we are in trouble.The middle 8's are so important, more than any time in the clubs recent history.Will you miss us this year?