Stan. You are bang on about us not getting ahead of ourselves. I still feel that a lot of our Championship opposition will seek to step up their intensity and performances against us this year to counter our so-called "favourites" tag.



How we deal with it and respond as a collective on the park will be a measure of our progress as a team from last season when we failed to even deal with the intensity of Oldham in the CC followed by the pressure and intensity of the middle 8s and Mpg when we imploded when it mattered most.



The way I see it we need to avoid complacency, inconsistency, a lack of composure, a lack of belief and conservatism in our game plans to do well in the 2017 regular season.



To get into the 8s and back into SL, we need flair, creativity, patience, intensity, speed and effort week in week out to keep winning.



Winning becomes habitual and a winning streak heading into the 8s will give us a huge confidence boost and the passion and momentum to down a couple of SL sides as well as the 3 Championship sides necessary to get back into SL.



The Sheens factor is the key element in this mix more than the players at this preseason moment.