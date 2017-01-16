WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under The Radar

Re: Under The Radar

Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:21 am
maurice wrote:
We will probably know a little more after the weekend, but the forwards include

Weston
Higham
Hock
Stewart
Patterson
Hansen
Pellisier
Maria
Hopkins
Green
Vea
Tickle
Hood
Acton

Plenty competition and decent size, best years behind quite a few but that could be said of many of SL's better forwards. Personally think Acton will have a great season.



Mo, with Foster to add to that list, I'm happy with that lot.
Re: Under The Radar

Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:32 am
maurice wrote:
Some good players there, certainly a top 8 pack, although not quite as good as the ones I've mentioned, I'd certainly have Stewert in my Hull side. I actually think the strongest part of those forwards is the depth rather than the starting pack, backrow and hooking position looks strong, maybe lacking quality at prop, compared to other SL sides.

Re: Under The Radar

Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:45 am
maurice wrote:
Personally think Acton will have a great season.


I hope you are right Maurice, and I will readily hold my hand up. He owes us big time for the loyalty afforded to him by this club.

Re: Under The Radar

Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:09 pm
Best forward in 2016 until his brain fart at Swinton, then 4 games for that against Salford was harsh when held against similar incidents. Up until Swinton he had shown great maturity

Re: Under The Radar

Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:35 pm
maurice wrote:
Best forward in 2016 until his brain fart at Swinton, then 4 games for that against Salford was harsh when held against similar incidents. Up until Swinton he had shown great maturity



Agreed Mo, He was harshly treated. I really hope he has sorted himself out though.
Re: Under The Radar

Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:31 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Paul , confident/arrogant? , no never :D

But that's my point , we'll win games by going out to score , not by grinding teams down waiting for a mistake

To me the time you have possession is crucial , don't waste it doing 5 drives and a kick just to make it harder for the other team to score

Top the offloading charts and we'll stay up , that simple



:STUPID: Back up the player with the ball and expect him to throw it at you, it may be around your ears or around your ankles but get ready its coming your way. :D
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Under The Radar

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:41 am
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Our established SL forwards:

Andy Lynch
Grant Millington
Gadwin Springer
Junior Moors
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Mike McMeekan
Oliver Holmes
Matt Cook
Larne Patrick
Adam Milner
Nathan Massey
Paul McShane

As much as our backs get the glory, we have a very strong, reliable and deep group of forwards.
Not sure which Leigh players would get into our first choice pack. I've always rated Harrison Hansen, though.


I love the word "established"..Might be Leigh's turn too gain establishment at the cost of the established.

Good luck for the season.
