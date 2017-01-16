maurice wrote:
We will probably know a little more after the weekend, but the forwards include
Weston
Higham
Hock
Stewart
Patterson
Hansen
Pellisier
Maria
Hopkins
Green
Vea
Tickle
Hood
Acton
Plenty competition and decent size, best years behind quite a few but that could be said of many of SL's better forwards. Personally think Acton will have a great season.
Mo, with Foster to add to that list, I'm happy with that lot.