|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Strangely I always thought watching sport was meant to be entertaining , I don't care what competition we are in , I want to be entertained
That's true, but we also want to be successful.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 770
|
Cokey wrote:
That's true, but we also want to be successful.
I don't see how one ( playing good RL ) means we won't see the second (winning RL )
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16994
Location: Back in Hull.
|
atomic wrote:
I'll start with the arrogance.We start with a pack on paper that is second best to Wire..Yet if we make 8th is an achievement.
better than Hull's, Wigans and Saints pack?
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichello
Manu
Ellis
That's our starting pack, what is Leighs?
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:25 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
|
GUBRATS wrote:
I don't see how one ( playing good RL ) means we won't see the second (winning RL )
Well,my take is that ,i don't mind flamboyancy, as like you say is entertaining,however i feel each team we play against we will have a different approach on how we play. Each week will throw up a different strategic plan,whether it be a flamboyant approach or a more conservative approach. Don't get me wrong,i don't think for one minute we will hide in our shell,but will take on what is in front of us in the right way.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
|
Dave K. wrote:
:shock: better than Hull's, Wigans and Saints pack?
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichello
Manu
Ellis
That's our starting pack, what is Leighs?
OK then i'll be arrogant...............better than yours.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:35 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16994
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Cokey wrote:
OK then i'll be arrogant...............better than yours.
I admire you optimism, 4 of those in last years dream team, should a good season for you with you easily making the top 8
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:38 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
|
Dave K. wrote:
I admire you optimism, 4 of those in last years dream team, should a good season for you with you easily making the top 8
A dream team means nothing, apart from a dream of course.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:45 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1868
|
atomic wrote:
I'll start with the arrogance.We start with a pack on paper that is second best to Wire..Yet if we make 8th is an achievement.
Our established SL forwards:
Andy Lynch
Grant Millington
Gadwin Springer
Junior Moors
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Mike McMeekan
Oliver Holmes
Matt Cook
Larne Patrick
Adam Milner
Nathan Massey
Paul McShane
As much as our backs get the glory, we have a very strong, reliable and deep group of forwards.
Not sure which Leigh players would get into our first choice pack. I've always rated Harrison Hansen, though.
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:44 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Our established SL forwards:
Andy Lynch
Grant Millington
Gadwin Springer
Junior Moors
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Mike McMeekan
Oliver Holmes
Matt Cook
Larne Patrick
Adam Milner
Nathan Massey
Paul McShane
As much as our backs get the glory, we have a very strong, reliable and deep group of forwards.
Not sure which Leigh players would get into our first choice pack. I've always rated Harrison Hansen, though.
It would be nice to beat you on the opening match of the season. You might have a different view then.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15721
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Dave K. wrote:
:shock: better than Hull's, Wigans and Saints pack?
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichello
Manu
Ellis
That's our starting pack, what is Leighs?
We will probably know a little more after the weekend, but the forwards include
Weston
Higham
Hock
Stewart
Patterson
Hansen
Pellisier
Maria
Hopkins
Green
Vea
Tickle
Hood
Acton
Plenty competition and decent size, best years behind quite a few but that could be said of many of SL's better forwards. Personally think Acton will have a great season.
|