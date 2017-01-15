WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under The Radar

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Under The Radar

 
Post a reply

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:03 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
GUBRATS wrote:
Strangely I always thought watching sport was meant to be entertaining , I don't care what competition we are in , I want to be entertained



That's true, but we also want to be successful.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:08 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 770
Cokey wrote:
That's true, but we also want to be successful.


I don't see how one ( playing good RL ) means we won't see the second (winning RL )
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:22 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16994
Location: Back in Hull.
atomic wrote:
I'll start with the arrogance.We start with a pack on paper that is second best to Wire..Yet if we make 8th is an achievement.

:shock: better than Hull's, Wigans and Saints pack?

Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichello
Manu
Ellis

That's our starting pack, what is Leighs?

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:25 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
GUBRATS wrote:
I don't see how one ( playing good RL ) means we won't see the second (winning RL )



Well,my take is that ,i don't mind flamboyancy, as like you say is entertaining,however i feel each team we play against we will have a different approach on how we play. Each week will throw up a different strategic plan,whether it be a flamboyant approach or a more conservative approach. Don't get me wrong,i don't think for one minute we will hide in our shell,but will take on what is in front of us in the right way.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:26 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
Dave K. wrote:
:shock: better than Hull's, Wigans and Saints pack?

Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichello
Manu
Ellis

That's our starting pack, what is Leighs?




OK then i'll be arrogant...............better than yours. :D
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:35 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16994
Location: Back in Hull.
Cokey wrote:
OK then i'll be arrogant...............better than yours. :D


I admire you optimism, 4 of those in last years dream team, should a good season for you with you easily making the top 8 :D

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:38 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
Dave K. wrote:
I admire you optimism, 4 of those in last years dream team, should a good season for you with you easily making the top 8 :D



A dream team means nothing, apart from a dream of course. :wink:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:45 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1868
atomic wrote:
I'll start with the arrogance.We start with a pack on paper that is second best to Wire..Yet if we make 8th is an achievement.


Our established SL forwards:

Andy Lynch
Grant Millington
Gadwin Springer
Junior Moors
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Mike McMeekan
Oliver Holmes
Matt Cook
Larne Patrick
Adam Milner
Nathan Massey
Paul McShane

As much as our backs get the glory, we have a very strong, reliable and deep group of forwards.
Not sure which Leigh players would get into our first choice pack. I've always rated Harrison Hansen, though.

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:44 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: LEYTH
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Our established SL forwards:

Andy Lynch
Grant Millington
Gadwin Springer
Junior Moors
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Mike McMeekan
Oliver Holmes
Matt Cook
Larne Patrick
Adam Milner
Nathan Massey
Paul McShane

As much as our backs get the glory, we have a very strong, reliable and deep group of forwards.
Not sure which Leigh players would get into our first choice pack. I've always rated Harrison Hansen, though.



It would be nice to beat you on the opening match of the season. You might have a different view then. :)
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Under The Radar

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:49 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15721
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Dave K. wrote:
:shock: better than Hull's, Wigans and Saints pack?

Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichello
Manu
Ellis

That's our starting pack, what is Leighs?


We will probably know a little more after the weekend, but the forwards include

Weston
Higham
Hock
Stewart
Patterson
Hansen
Pellisier
Maria
Hopkins
Green
Vea
Tickle
Hood
Acton

Plenty competition and decent size, best years behind quite a few but that could be said of many of SL's better forwards. Personally think Acton will have a great season.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jimmy 4 Bradford, kirkhall, rlbet, RoyBoy29 and 56 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,37695675,6894,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  