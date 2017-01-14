atomic wrote: Are we to remain under the radar? Certainly, paid dividends last season playing it that way but isn’t the media aspect being missed? I missed the flamboyance the arrogance of 2015.



Is it time to bring it back for 2017? Many will still be looking to see us fail, possibly the arrogance should return!

I do not want to see arrogance on or off the field. It is one trait I hate to see in a person or team. Just watch American Football for a while and watch them celebrate A tackle.Flamboyance however is a different matter. If we can blend the solidarity of last season with flamboyance of 2015 then that would be perfect. The trick for me will be switching on the flamboyance when appropriate instead of it being our plan A, B and C, as per 2015. I think we may have the coach and team to do just that.