Re: Under The Radar

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:19 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Calm down Starbug, I'm sure you know what Atomic meant. Rowley's 'pre/post' match comments where 'full of confidence/bordering on arrogance' and the press/media embraced this, and it was a good thing at the time. But I prefer the Neil Jukes method of thinking....... :ROCKS:


Paul , confident/arrogant? , no never :D

But that's my point , we'll win games by going out to score , not by grinding teams down waiting for a mistake

To me the time you have possession is crucial , don't waste it doing 5 drives and a kick just to make it harder for the other team to score

Top the offloading charts and we'll stay up , that simple
Re: Under The Radar

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:34 pm
atomic wrote:
Are we to remain under the radar? Certainly, paid dividends last season playing it that way but isn’t the media aspect being missed? I missed the flamboyance the arrogance of 2015.

Is it time to bring it back for 2017? Many will still be looking to see us fail, possibly the arrogance should return!


I do not want to see arrogance on or off the field. It is one trait I hate to see in a person or team. Just watch American Football for a while and watch them celebrate A tackle.
Flamboyance however is a different matter. If we can blend the solidarity of last season with flamboyance of 2015 then that would be perfect. The trick for me will be switching on the flamboyance when appropriate instead of it being our plan A, B and C, as per 2015. I think we may have the coach and team to do just that.
Re: Under The Radar

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:00 pm
We played some great RL in the 8's we would never win by trying to play percentages, we have the best attacking coach in SL and we will be very creative again ball in hand imho with plenty size and pace to finish things off out wide
