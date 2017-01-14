Budgiezilla wrote:
Calm down Starbug, I'm sure you know what Atomic meant. Rowley's 'pre/post' match comments where 'full of confidence/bordering on arrogance' and the press/media embraced this, and it was a good thing at the time. But I prefer the Neil Jukes method of thinking.......
Paul , confident/arrogant? , no never
But that's my point , we'll win games by going out to score , not by grinding teams down waiting for a mistake
To me the time you have possession is crucial , don't waste it doing 5 drives and a kick just to make it harder for the other team to score
Top the offloading charts and we'll stay up , that simple