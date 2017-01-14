This series has exceeded my expectations beyond all I expected. Guy goes on holiday bonks waitress,yeah we have all seen that movie,but the way they have developed the story line on the back of something so basic,now I'm just waiting for Monday nights and we are into the 3rd series.



Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.



Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain

