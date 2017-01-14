This series has exceeded my expectations beyond all I expected.
Guy goes on holiday bonks waitress,yeah we have all seen that movie,but the way they have developed the story line on the back of something so basic,now I'm just waiting for Monday nights and we are into the 3rd series.
