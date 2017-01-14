|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1465
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me...
We have a new superstar inside poster, spreading hope and misery in equal measure, but with out a doubt the breakout star of the latest chapter in the Bulls melodrama. His kayfabe identity is 'the father of a lad who played up at the club, but who had to go to Cas because of the uncertainty', but the narrative is as unconvincing as a Gledhill scoop! Who is this man of many consonants? YOU decide!
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7298
|
Adam Sidlow or Kris Welham would be my guess.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:31 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7327Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25729
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
A disgruntled ex employee?
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4669
|
|
|