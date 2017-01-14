My dad, my brother and I are all in. I'm not sure if i'll get a season ticket though, I might just pay on the door as it's likely there a few games this year I won't be able to go to.



I've now got my head round the fact that it is a fight for survival and a battle simply to stay in the league and I'm up for it. We are going to get smashed in a few games, it's inevitable. We just need to make sure we are up for and competitive in the games not involving the likes of HKR, London, Batley, Fev. They are the strongest teams in the division in my opiniom and everyone else is vulenerable I think. There may even be an element of us being able to spring a surprise against some of those teams if they expect to be able to just turn up and turn us over with ease.



I hope we can sign up the remaining players. Our other signings are going to have to be loans of either young or fringe players from other teams. Rohan (or whoever is coach) may have to be canny and pick up some guys no one else wants and offer them a life line (Bailey, Moore, Howarth etc). Whilst not the best, players like that may take the opportunity to re-ignite their careers. They are probably still better than players at clubs at the bottom of the league. He may be able to get them for cheap salary wise too given they don't appear to have clubs.a