Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:04 pm
HiramC

Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 36
Well said Haworth Bull. 1967 - 2017: 50 years and counting. I'm in!

Re: I for one...

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:46 pm
rambull1967
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 189
I'm up for some more ...... Sundays are for rugby league !!! Oh and there will 8 more sat around me !

Re: I for one...

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2572
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'll go if I am not working! Otherwise my money would be spent on beer (may as well drink whilst watching the rugby) and my time would be spent watching questionable material on the internet so this is a much better use of my time :lol: :lol:

In all seriousness, I love the game too much and for 21 years I have been going, for the past 6-7 it's been a social with my granddad who I love spending time with. So, long may this continue.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: I for one...

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:59 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7964
Location: Odsal Stadium
I'm weary but I'm sure I will get to some home games this year. Will I be following home & away and rushing out to sign up to a season ticket.. probably not. I think I probably need a little bit of a break to try and find my love for the sport and the club. If we see some positive progress in the weeks and months ahead, who knows?

As things stand, I can't honestly say I'm excited about the season ahead though I am very pleased the club has a new owner.

Re: I for one...

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:25 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2838
Location: Bradford
Bully_Boxer wrote:
I'm weary but I'm sure I will get to some home games this year. Will I be following home & away and rushing out to sign up to a season ticket.. probably not. I think I probably need a little bit of a break to try and find my love for the sport and the club. If we see some positive progress in the weeks and months ahead, who knows?

As things stand, I can't honestly say I'm excited about the season ahead though I am very pleased the club has a new owner.


I'm a bit like this

I won't be buying a Season Ticket as I just don't feel that commitment right now to be going to every game whether I feel like it or not. The past few weeks have drained a lot of enthusiasm out of me.

But, after close to 50 years of support, I can't walk away and expect I'll be glued to BCB come February 5th. And I already avoided an afternoon commitment on the 12th so I can go to the Rochdale game, fool that I am :lol:

Re: I for one...

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:47 pm
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 217
Location: South of Bratfud
You set of optimistic b4st4rds.... I was out but between you and my bloody daughters....

I'm in I'll even buy another sodding season ticket...

But one question ... To beefy1.. How many of us would need to commit to buy one of those Bradford FC shirts to makes them viable? I feel I need a momento of this whole debacle and that was the shining light in all this?

Re: I for one...

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:29 am
joanneby

Joined: Wed Jan 30, 2013 10:34 am
Posts: 1
Head says no, heart says yes....Heart wins

Re: I for one...

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:50 am
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1310
Location: Mirfield
Bradford Bulls Supporters Group seem to be selling the hooped retro shirt, I noticed it on their Facebook page

Re: I for one...

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:14 am
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 225
My dad, my brother and I are all in. I'm not sure if i'll get a season ticket though, I might just pay on the door as it's likely there a few games this year I won't be able to go to.

I've now got my head round the fact that it is a fight for survival and a battle simply to stay in the league and I'm up for it. We are going to get smashed in a few games, it's inevitable. We just need to make sure we are up for and competitive in the games not involving the likes of HKR, London, Batley, Fev. They are the strongest teams in the division in my opiniom and everyone else is vulenerable I think. There may even be an element of us being able to spring a surprise against some of those teams if they expect to be able to just turn up and turn us over with ease.

I hope we can sign up the remaining players. Our other signings are going to have to be loans of either young or fringe players from other teams. Rohan (or whoever is coach) may have to be canny and pick up some guys no one else wants and offer them a life line (Bailey, Moore, Howarth etc). Whilst not the best, players like that may take the opportunity to re-ignite their careers. They are probably still better than players at clubs at the bottom of the league. He may be able to get them for cheap salary wise too given they don't appear to have clubs.a
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, beefy1, Blotto, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, colly226, debaser, HalifaxCougar, Iggy79, mumbyisgod, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, psychostring, rlgear, roger daly, Scarey71, smiffythebull, Steel City Bull, Wildthing and 302 guests

