Bully_Boxer wrote: I'm weary but I'm sure I will get to some home games this year. Will I be following home & away and rushing out to sign up to a season ticket.. probably not. I think I probably need a little bit of a break to try and find my love for the sport and the club. If we see some positive progress in the weeks and months ahead, who knows?



As things stand, I can't honestly say I'm excited about the season ahead though I am very pleased the club has a new owner.

I'm a bit like thisI won't be buying a Season Ticket as I just don't feel that commitment right now to be going to every game whether I feel like it or not. The past few weeks have drained a lot of enthusiasm out of me.But, after close to 50 years of support, I can't walk away and expect I'll be glued to BCB come February 5th. And I already avoided an afternoon commitment on the 12th so I can go to the Rochdale game, fool that I am