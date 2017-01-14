Duckman wrote:

I'll be there, bring it on, anyone who doesn't like us now can frankly bugger off, I'm not interested.

Got an issue with our funding and cloth cutting ability? write to the new owners.

Got an issue with us being in the championship on minus 12? write to the rfl.

Got a problem with the previous holding company not paying tax or suppliers? write to Marc green.



I can't and won't defend any of that, but I will support and defend my team that walks out wearing the red amber and black.



My 9 year old daughter cried when we were lost last week, and was smiling this morning and said she can't wait to watch the Bulls and see bullman again, that'll do for me. It's really rather simple, it's either your team or its not, and I suspect this will continue to be my team all my life in whatever guise it appears.