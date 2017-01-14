|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 759
|
Duckman wrote:
I'll be there, bring it on, anyone who doesn't like us now can frankly bugger off, I'm not interested.
Got an issue with our funding and cloth cutting ability? write to the new owners.
Got an issue with us being in the championship on minus 12? write to the rfl.
Got a problem with the previous holding company not paying tax or suppliers? write to Marc green.
I can't and won't defend any of that, but I will support and defend my team that walks out wearing the red amber and black.
My 9 year old daughter cried when we were lost last week, and was smiling this morning and said she can't wait to watch the Bulls and see bullman again, that'll do for me. It's really rather simple, it's either your team or its not, and I suspect this will continue to be my team all my life in whatever guise it appears.
This
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 254
|
I started following Northern in 62 and was heartbroken when they folded in Nov 63, but the sheer anticipation of a new team being materialised then as now made me look forward and not back at the poop times. The only time that came close to that was in 95 when Brian Smith took over and built a new side, every day seemed to have new news re signings etc. I now look forward to a new beginning and will definitely be there. COYB
|
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer
Simpson that is
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 28, 2016 4:22 pm
Posts: 14
|
Duckman wrote:
I'll be there, bring it on, anyone who doesn't like us now can frankly bugger off, I'm not interested.
Got an issue with our funding and cloth cutting ability? write to the new owners.
Got an issue with us being in the championship on minus 12? write to the rfl.
Got a problem with the previous holding company not paying tax or suppliers? write to Marc green.
I can't and won't defend any of that, but I will support and defend my team that walks out wearing the red amber and black.
My 9 year old daughter cried when we were lost last week, and was smiling this morning and said she can't wait to watch the Bulls and see bullman again, that'll do for me. It's really rather simple, it's either your team or its not, and I suspect this will continue to be my team all my life in whatever guise it appears.
Top man.... agree with everything you said ... let's get it rolling again ... if we don't care and make it happen no-one will!
Like I said earlier ... people can either step up or step away... life is a choice ... step up is my choice!
Let's get it feeling good again.
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 673
|
I will be going to every bulls game.
Let's see if the new owner will honour the season tickets already bought
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:53 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 30, 2016 7:17 pm
Posts: 7
|
Good to see a number of positive responses on here but we need a lot more(another 200 pages perhaps!!) - I know that's pie in the sky but hey ho. Having supported the Bulls(Northern) for some 30 odd years I couldn't even contemplate not supporting the new club so I'll be there come hell or high water. Hopefully the new owners will honour the season tickets already purchased - if not I shall have to get another.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, BiltonRobin, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bromleyB, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, Downbutnotout, dr_noangel, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, Ferocious Aardvark, GUBRATS, HaworthBull, hereagain, leg_end, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Old Timer No 4, phillgee, psychostring, RagingBull, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, smiffythebull, Stul, The Writer, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, vbfg, weighman, wiganermike and 469 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|