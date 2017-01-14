WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I for one...

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:38 am
ATS1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 89
And me

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:50 am
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 802
Location: Silsden
I will be supporting our team, however are we in for another year of being spanked on the field, 12 points deduction, NO credible team to take to the field (Sidlow just left) and relegation staring us in the face even before the season has started!!!
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:52 am
8ULL5HITT4 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 524
Sadly, after 50 plus years it's become a habit I can't quit. At least I don't have to stand outside an abandoned Odsal.
Having enjoyed the good years I don't envisage a repeat of that magnitude any time soon but I'm sure I'll still get a buzz from every try we score.

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:58 am
HaworthBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 28, 2016 4:22 pm
Posts: 13
zapperbull wrote:
I will be supporting our team, however are we in for another year of being spanked on the field, 12 points deduction, NO credible team to take to the field (Sidlow just left) and relegation staring us in the face even before the season has started!!!


Keep Rohan = Keep the Faith ... that man can unearth some talent and I expect him to do that if (a massive IF) we can keep him!

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:00 am
HaworthBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 28, 2016 4:22 pm
Posts: 13
8ULL5HITT4 wrote:
Sadly, after 50 plus years it's become a habit I can't quit. At least I don't have to stand outside an abandoned Odsal.
Having enjoyed the good years I don't envisage a repeat of that magnitude any time soon but I'm sure I'll still get a buzz from every try we score.


Good man... there are times when you choose to either step up or step away .... good to see you chose to step up!

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:02 am
wombull User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2011 8:07 pm
Posts: 5
Location: In The Burrow Below Rooley Lane End
HaworthBull wrote:
Keep Rohan = Keep the Faith ... that man can unearth some talent and I expect him to do that if (a massive IF) we can keep him!


Nevermind Keep him he should be knighted :ROCKS: Im in +3
The Future will be bright if it includes #RohanSmith what ever form it may take

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:14 am
Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:14 am
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1970
Location: Bradford
HaworthBull wrote:
Keep Rohan = Keep the Faith ... that man can unearth some talent and I expect him to do that if (a massive IF) we can keep him!


My concern would be that he used played his best cards last season with Moss & Chisholm
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:26 am
DrFeelgood User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 475
Location: Rossendale
I'm ready for weekly drubbings, like Derby County in the 2007/08 season.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
