Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:50 am
I will be supporting our team, however are we in for another year of being spanked on the field, 12 points deduction, NO credible team to take to the field (Sidlow just left) and relegation staring us in the face even before the season has started!!!
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:52 am
Sadly, after 50 plus years it's become a habit I can't quit. At least I don't have to stand outside an abandoned Odsal.
Having enjoyed the good years I don't envisage a repeat of that magnitude any time soon but I'm sure I'll still get a buzz from every try we score.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:58 am
Keep Rohan = Keep the Faith ... that man can unearth some talent and I expect him to do that if (a massive IF) we can keep him!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:00 am
Good man... there are times when you choose to either step up or step away .... good to see you chose to step up!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:02 am
Nevermind Keep him he should be knighted
Im in +3
The Future will be bright if it includes #RohanSmith what ever form it may take
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:14 am
My concern would be that he used played his best cards last season with Moss & Chisholm
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:26 am
I'm ready for weekly drubbings, like Derby County in the 2007/08 season.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
