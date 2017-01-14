zapperbull wrote: I will be supporting our team, however are we in for another year of being spanked on the field, 12 points deduction, NO credible team to take to the field (Sidlow just left) and relegation staring us in the face even before the season has started!!!

Keep Rohan = Keep the Faith ... that man can unearth some talent and I expect him to do that if (a massive IF) we can keep him!