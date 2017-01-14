Like many of you on here I have become obsessed with the many twists and turns of the fortunes of our beloved Bulls over the last few weeks, months... nay even years!!



Having a new club and new owner (at least we have some sort of club to follow) is a massive relief... time will tell whether they are good or bad people. I have my own business and I run a professional, tight ship - sadly not large enough to buy the Bulls in both monetary or time terms.



However the point I am making is that the Bulls (and Northern) have become part of the fabric of who I am and also that of my wider family - it's played a massive part in our lives over the years, so am I going to stop going? NO ... am I going to support them even more? YES!



Whoever steps out onto the pitch for us this season needs our support more than ever before and us Bradford folk are good at hiding our emotions until it's needed and trust me this coming season it is needed!!



So I for one am in... I'll be there with my family supporting the team (and shouting offside!) ... I genuinely hope that there are others like me that decide to continue to support but if you have fallen out with RL and/or the Bulls and you are going to tend your allotments or whatever you decide to do please leave us in peace to get on with supporting our team.



Once a Bull always a Bull!!



#COYB