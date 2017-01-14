I will be making a flying visit back to the UK in June arriving around 13th ... I will be in Wakefield for the weekend 17/18 before flying out again on the 20yh



I was disappointed to find that Trinity have no game that weekend... then I was horrified that no RL games are scheduled... I have tried to find out why but there is no information on any of the RL or Superleague sites



Is it a cup weekend or some other break???



Can I see a game that weekend? Anybody know???