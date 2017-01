He wouldn't have much get up and go if he was prepared to sit on the bench for a season till his contract ran out. I think you are wrong as I have never known a professional sportsman who would be happy to do that. I would think he would want to put all his wares in the shop window each time he played to show our club and other clubs he was a reliable competitive person and worth his employment. If however you are right then he was better out on loan and not here disrupting the team with negativity.