Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:27 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1233
He certainly lived up to the hype today, great prospect.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:08 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25410
Location: Poodle Power!
I think you can use the old rugby adage that you can only play wats in front of you in this case.

Clearly there is sod all MC can do about the ground he can however build a team and a club - which imho is exceptional!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:41 am
Yosemite Sam
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 350
This is amazing news. I certainly didn't expect 5 years but it demonstrates the belief there is in Wakefield. Well done.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:14 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1101
It is fantastic news, and a real statement of intent.

Well done all concerned.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:18 am
W.T.W
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jan 27, 2009 9:40 pm
Posts: 905
Location: WAKEFIELD
cocker wrote:
Great news , he is an Exceptional talent no doubt about it . I have to say I am really impressed with Jordan Crowther , superb offload to day that led to a superb try. Runs the ball in hard and is developing into a very capable, exciting player.

This.
Batchelor is an exceptional talent and its great to see we are in a position to not only keep our youngsters, but tie them down to long term deals.
100% agree about Crowther too. Was brilliant against Leeds on boxing day and played well yesterday too. Hopefully we can get him tied down to a long term deal as well before the "big clubs" come knocking.
" I CAN ACCEPT FAILURE, BUT I WON'T ACCEPT NOT TRYING " - Michael Jordan

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:01 am
Dannyboywt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 10:34 am
Posts: 204
Sorry I meant Andrew Fafita!

Re: 'Exceptional News' *Batchelor signs 5 yr deal*

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:24 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 479
Brilliant young player just hope he isn't rushed into playing too many games patience is required dip him in and out,sucsess a waits this lad

Re: 'Exceptional News' *Batchelor signs 5 yr deal*

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:27 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1101
No I wouldnt flog him to death as I wouldnt with Crowther.

This is though where the differences from last year come in.

Toward the latter part of last year Sio and Ashurst looked burnt out. Kirmo also injured there were times I think when certain players didnt neccessarily need to be played.

Stick with the 3 experienced heads but every so often rotate and bring in Batch or Crowther. They are ready
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cocker, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, KevW60349, PHe, Red, White and Blue, Scarlet Pimpernell, senoj, Spookdownunder, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, Towns88, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 156 guests

