cocker wrote: Great news , he is an Exceptional talent no doubt about it . I have to say I am really impressed with Jordan Crowther , superb offload to day that led to a superb try. Runs the ball in hard and is developing into a very capable, exciting player.

This.Batchelor is an exceptional talent and its great to see we are in a position to not only keep our youngsters, but tie them down to long term deals.100% agree about Crowther too. Was brilliant against Leeds on boxing day and played well yesterday too. Hopefully we can get him tied down to a long term deal as well before the "big clubs" come knocking.