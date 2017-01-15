No I wouldnt flog him to death as I wouldnt with Crowther.
This is though where the differences from last year come in.
Toward the latter part of last year Sio and Ashurst looked burnt out. Kirmo also injured there were times I think when certain players didnt neccessarily need to be played.
Stick with the 3 experienced heads but every so often rotate and bring in Batch or Crowther. They are ready
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: cocker, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, KevW60349, PHe, Red, White and Blue, Scarlet Pimpernell, senoj, Spookdownunder, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, Towns88, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 156 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|