Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:08 pm
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8663
TRB wrote:
If you're gonna try and be funny, at least read the thread first! :roll:

danny boy I think sometime we all look at what we really want and that is to support our club going into the future and long term ground security is what everyone looks at when good news is announced. If at this stage this is at a stand still what is the second option?

Retaining youngsters! So hopefully unless we are announcing ANDREW FREW this will do me

He wrote this so klav Kalash wrote Andrew Frew??
So why did you write nat wood?? Pop tart had already posted Nathan wood for the half back who went to Warrington??
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:46 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1955
James Batchelor new 5 year deal.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:59 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2360
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Absolutely brilliant news for us.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:02 pm
cocker
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2006 5:48 pm
Posts: 392
Great news , he is an Exceptional talent no doubt about it . I have to say I am really impressed with Jordan Crowther , superb offload to day that led to a superb try. Runs the ball in hard and is developing into a very capable, exciting player.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:36 pm
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 459
To say that young players can be convinced to stay at WT, despite the uncertainty regarding the ground speaks volumes for MC and his team. I will say it again, I cannot in nearly 60 years remember so many potential top grade players signing for the club, in such a short space of time - and I don't think the production line is done yet is it?
Well done MC and whatever happens groundwise I would not attach any blame to him.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:39 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7318
Trinity1315 wrote:
To say that young players can be convinced to stay at WT, despite the uncertainty regarding the ground speaks volumes for MC and his team. I will say it again, I cannot in nearly 60 years remember so many potential top grade players signing for the club, in such a short space of time - and I don't think the production line is done yet is it?
Well done MC and whatever happens groundwise I would not attach any blame to him.


Totally agree with this.
Some great things happening with recruitment and the "production line" of youngsters is the best we've had in 30 years and how refreshing it is that they want to play for Trinity.
Again, well done to all involved :BOW:

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:48 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 287
great news and well done to MC !!!!!

hopefully he will be playing in a brand new stadium in year 5 of the deal!!!!

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:42 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12632
Location: Ossett
Full credit to MC on this news; after watching our best players get hoovered up by the 'big' clubs for so many years, it's fantastic to see young lads showing faith in the club.

But - I don't think it's a coincidence that the youth coaching set-up has changed recently; Richard Kelly has to take some credit for the quality of the kids coming through, and their commitment to the club that created them. Stadium issues aside - happy days.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:10 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2360
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
bren2k wrote:
Full credit to MC on this news; after watching our best players get hoovered up by the 'big' clubs for so many years, it's fantastic to see young lads showing faith in the club.

But - I don't think it's a coincidence that the youth coaching set-up has changed recently; Richard Kelly has to take some credit for the quality of the kids coming through, and their commitment to the club that created them. Stadium issues aside - happy days.

Totally agree.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:17 pm
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 196
Great stuff. To be fair the retention of potentially top class players is 'exceptional ' for us. No I wasn't 'thick' as only just announced .
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, bentleberry, Big lads mate, BOJ04, cas all the way, caslad75, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, fullofhope, hazzard, Joe Banjo, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, Schunter, thebeagle, TrinityDave, Wakeylad21, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 269 guests

