TRB wrote:
If you're gonna try and be funny, at least read the thread first!
danny boy I think sometime we all look at what we really want and that is to support our club going into the future and long term ground security is what everyone looks at when good news is announced. If at this stage this is at a stand still what is the second option?
Retaining youngsters! So hopefully unless we are announcing ANDREW FREW this will do me
He wrote this so klav Kalash wrote Andrew Frew??
So why did you write nat wood?? Pop tart had already posted Nathan wood for the half back who went to Warrington??
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:46 pm
James Batchelor new 5 year deal.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:59 pm
Absolutely brilliant news for us.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:02 pm
cocker
Strong-running second rower
Great news , he is an Exceptional talent no doubt about it . I have to say I am really impressed with Jordan Crowther , superb offload to day that led to a superb try. Runs the ball in hard and is developing into a very capable, exciting player.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:36 pm
To say that young players can be convinced to stay at WT, despite the uncertainty regarding the ground speaks volumes for MC and his team. I will say it again, I cannot in nearly 60 years remember so many potential top grade players signing for the club, in such a short space of time - and I don't think the production line is done yet is it?
Well done MC and whatever happens groundwise I would not attach any blame to him.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:39 pm
Trinity1315 wrote:
To say that young players can be convinced to stay at WT, despite the uncertainty regarding the ground speaks volumes for MC and his team. I will say it again, I cannot in nearly 60 years remember so many potential top grade players signing for the club, in such a short space of time - and I don't think the production line is done yet is it?
Well done MC and whatever happens groundwise I would not attach any blame to him.
Totally agree with this.
Some great things happening with recruitment and the "production line" of youngsters is the best we've had in 30 years and how refreshing it is that they want to play for Trinity.
Again, well done to all involved
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:48 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower
great news and well done to MC !!!!!
hopefully he will be playing in a brand new stadium in year 5 of the deal!!!!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:42 pm
Full credit to MC on this news; after watching our best players get hoovered up by the 'big' clubs for so many years, it's fantastic to see young lads showing faith in the club.
But - I don't think it's a coincidence that the youth coaching set-up has changed recently; Richard Kelly has to take some credit for the quality of the kids coming through, and their commitment to the club that created them. Stadium issues aside - happy days.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:10 pm
bren2k wrote:
Full credit to MC on this news; after watching our best players get hoovered up by the 'big' clubs for so many years, it's fantastic to see young lads showing faith in the club.
But - I don't think it's a coincidence that the youth coaching set-up has changed recently; Richard Kelly has to take some credit for the quality of the kids coming through, and their commitment to the club that created them. Stadium issues aside - happy days.
Totally agree.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:17 pm
Great stuff. To be fair the retention of potentially top class players is 'exceptional ' for us. No I wasn't 'thick' as only just announced .
