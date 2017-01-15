WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 'Exceptional News'

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:06 am
Dannyboywt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 10:34 am
Posts: 201
I think sometime we all look at what we really want and that is to support our club going into the future and long term ground security is what everyone looks at when good news is announced. If at this stage this is at a stand still what is the second option?

Retaining youngsters! So hopefully unless we are announcing Andrew Frew this will do me.

I know some on here have been following Bradford plight. I would say they are/were a bigger club than us and can't find a chairman to get a working realistic model in place. With low resources and small fan base last year we were the 8th best team in the country. We have junior set up that is developing Super League players. When clubs are unable to find quality half backs we have attracted one that maybe a star this year.

There are more goods than bads under our chairman. No admins and home grown players. We have too many half empty supporters, with the lowest budget when have alway been predicted to go down, but we survive (At times I don't know how we have done it to be honest)

Over the years Ellis going, Westwood going has been met with a resignation and acceptance, nice this appears to be changing, Miller would have been gone like the half back who went to Warrington (Name escapes me) but we kept hold of him.
