Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:01 pm
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8655
Michael Carter on Twitter says he has had a long day but has had some 'exceptional news '
Let the speculation begin..
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:55 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 272
Location: Hartlepool
He also said he's off to bed! So if he's going to share any news it'll be tomorrow at earliest. But he did say exceptional news :PRAY:

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:07 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3840
Just seen his tweets as well. Exceptional news hey, wonder what it's all about. Could be anything from player contract extensions to dare I say it, the ground.

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:40 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 272
Location: Hartlepool
Time will tell, well MC will!

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:49 pm
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 194
Never get to sleep now !

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:05 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1087
Like an East Enders Duf Duf moment.

Lets hope it is smomething to do with the ground

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:05 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1087
Like an East Enders Duf Duf moment.

Lets hope it is smomething to do with the ground

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:44 pm
newgroundb4cas
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4954
Location: Usually at KFC
Seriously only ground news can be exceptional
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:54 pm
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 393
Billionaire investor on board?!
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Re: 'Exceptional News'

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:23 am
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 51
Faceboook suggests no news on the ground front... there has been speculation about tying Batchelor to a long term contract (thus increasing his current deal also) ...

Would like to see long term deals for Williams and Miller also!
