Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:00 pm
Not seen an 'official', but the word is that he's gone to Widnes.
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:01 pm
Only a rumour at present.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:14 pm
Oh well that's great.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:23 pm
Chalmers representatives has had meetings with high earning players today. Player A previously on £70,000 under Green now being offered £30,000. Sounds like Chalmers has his realistic head on. No player should be on anyway near £70,000.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:33 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Moving out of Odsal would be the beginning of the end. The rent for VP would be astronomical not to mention limited amount of income from the stadium.

Horsfall is no.where bear big enough. Crowds would dwindle even further.


3500 capacity. Not a great deal beyond the crowds we get now
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:46 pm
roofaldo2 wrote:
3500 capacity. Not a great deal beyond the crowds we get now


But once we're out of Odsal we're out. Hoe would we sell bigger games in the future for the middle 8's etc

Moving to Horsfall is just short sighted.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:47 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Chalmers representatives has had meetings with high earning players today. Player A previously on £70,000 under Green now being offered £30,000. Sounds like Chalmers has his realistic head on. No player should be on anyway near £70,000.


Matt Orford should be.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:53 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Chalmers representatives has had meetings with high earning players today. Player A previously on £70,000 under Green now being offered £30,000. Sounds like Chalmers has his realistic head on. No player should be on anyway near £70,000.


The only two players left that could refer to would be Pryce and Chisholm, I would guess

It sounds like Chisholm is off anyway. Pryce will probably either take what's on offer or retire.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:55 pm
roofaldo2 wrote:
3500 capacity. Not a great deal beyond the crowds we get now.



Hardly future proofing though is it?

To be fair, it might be alright for this season as I'd guess crowds are likely to be down, especially as any losing runs kick in. My objection is really that it sends out the wrong message and seems to give out an acceptance that we're not going to be any better.

Much as I confess to being pretty despondent about chances this year, I'd like to think management are looking slightly further down the line.
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:04 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
The only two players left that could refer to would be Pryce and Chisholm, I would guess

It sounds like Chisholm is off anyway. Pryce will probably either take what's on offer or retire.


Chisholm has offers from two Super League clubs but nothing signed yet. The problem Chalmers has is crowds will be down to 2500 after all the discontent, losing run early doors and points deduction. He has to honour the 1000 season tickets already sold by Green and only gets£15,000 central funding. Players will have to be realistic as to what they would be paid at other Championship clubs otherwise the club will be calling the administrators again.
