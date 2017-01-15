|
Nice piece but I can't agree with him about Odsal - we need to get out of this stadium asap, sod the sentiment of the place.
He's also kidding himself if he thinks we'll ever get weekly Q&A sessions, even the SL sides don't get that.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:15 pm
It's going a bit viral now that blog. Nice one. Maybe the new owners will be reading it very soon.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:17 pm
Nothus wrote:
The last thing I want now is Q&A sessions or 'Fan Forums'. We all get swept along with that when Green arrived. Remember the Cedar Court evening? And the big marquee at Odsal? Yeah, I was taken in by it too.
Actions - not mere words - are what we need now.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:17 pm
I, for one, would have been much happier if he'd gone straight to Odsal and convened a meeting between all the staff and players and put things right with those people. I mean, it's not as though the staff would have had much else to do, other than mope about, wondering what the hell is going on.
As a fan, he should have prioritised re-signing all the players and coaching staff and PREVENTING ANYMORE FROM LEAVING by signing them up pronto. IF he'd done that we may well have avoided Dane Chisholm leaving. They got control on Friday - that should have been done on Friday. I don't know what they're playing at but they need to show some damned urgency.
I guess I'll still be supporting, but how full hearted that support is depends on who they get in to make any attempt at avoiding relegation. I said previously that not losing Moss, Chisholm and Haggerty were key to having any kind of side for next season. I doubt we'll get equivalent replacements for the two Backs, so they are very much on trial as far as I'm concerned.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:19 pm
Bulliac wrote:
I, for one, would have been much happier if he'd gone straight to Odsal and convened a meeting between all the staff and players and put things right with those people. I mean, it's not as though the staff would have had much else to do, other than mope about, wondering what the hell is going on.
Except you can't just teleport from New Zealand in a couple of hours.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:25 pm
Its going to be harder than I thought with only £15,000 to play with
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:30 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Don't tell me he doesn't have agents in the UK, and he's not the only name on the list anyway. Good god, someone who didn't even get the club managed to arrange a meeting with the players. Not good enough, imo.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:35 pm
There's a lot in that that pretty much sums up how the majority of Bradford fans feel IMO.
Whoever is taking over the Bulls needs to understand that you've got a fanbase who are alienated, irritated, and all in all just sick of the whole dog and pony show that's gone on for the last 10 years. The new owners need to engage with the fans like never before. Fan forums are just the tip of the iceberg. The club needs massive transparency in order to assuage fans that this time the club will NOT fail. They also need to be PRO-ACTIVE rather than REACTIVE when it comes to bad news and get their side out first before it hits the public domain and the metaphorical fan.
There's a lot of work to be done to heal the wounds, raise the club's stock and bring back the trust of the fans. The toxic past with it's broken promises and outright lies will not soon be forgotten.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:38 pm
Nothus wrote:
Moving out of Odsal would be the beginning of the end. The rent for VP would be astronomical not to mention limited amount of income from the stadium.
Horsfall is no.where bear big enough. Crowds would dwindle even further.
