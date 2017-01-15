I, for one, would have been much happier if he'd gone straight to Odsal and convened a meeting between all the staff and players and put things right with those people. I mean, it's not as though the staff would have had much else to do, other than mope about, wondering what the hell is going on.



As a fan, he should have prioritised re-signing all the players and coaching staff and PREVENTING ANYMORE FROM LEAVING by signing them up pronto. IF he'd done that we may well have avoided Dane Chisholm leaving. They got control on Friday - that should have been done on Friday. I don't know what they're playing at but they need to show some damned urgency.



I guess I'll still be supporting, but how full hearted that support is depends on who they get in to make any attempt at avoiding relegation. I said previously that not losing Moss, Chisholm and Haggerty were key to having any kind of side for next season. I doubt we'll get equivalent replacements for the two Backs, so they are very much on trial as far as I'm concerned.