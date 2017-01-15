WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew chalmers

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Andrew chalmers

 
Post a reply

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:24 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3998
Location: Bradford
Blotto wrote:
Wow that's getting it off your chest!

http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post ... club-owner


Nice piece but I can't agree with him about Odsal - we need to get out of this stadium asap, sod the sentiment of the place.
He's also kidding himself if he thinks we'll ever get weekly Q&A sessions, even the SL sides don't get that.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:15 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9536
Location: Here
It's going a bit viral now that blog. Nice one. Maybe the new owners will be reading it very soon.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:17 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2841
Location: Bradford
Nothus wrote:
He's also kidding himself if he thinks we'll ever get weekly Q&A sessions, even the SL sides don't get that.


The last thing I want now is Q&A sessions or 'Fan Forums'. We all get swept along with that when Green arrived. Remember the Cedar Court evening? And the big marquee at Odsal? Yeah, I was taken in by it too.

Actions - not mere words - are what we need now.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:17 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8957
Location: Bradbados
I, for one, would have been much happier if he'd gone straight to Odsal and convened a meeting between all the staff and players and put things right with those people. I mean, it's not as though the staff would have had much else to do, other than mope about, wondering what the hell is going on.

As a fan, he should have prioritised re-signing all the players and coaching staff and PREVENTING ANYMORE FROM LEAVING by signing them up pronto. IF he'd done that we may well have avoided Dane Chisholm leaving. They got control on Friday - that should have been done on Friday. I don't know what they're playing at but they need to show some damned urgency.

I guess I'll still be supporting, but how full hearted that support is depends on who they get in to make any attempt at avoiding relegation. I said previously that not losing Moss, Chisholm and Haggerty were key to having any kind of side for next season. I doubt we'll get equivalent replacements for the two Backs, so they are very much on trial as far as I'm concerned.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:19 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2841
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
I, for one, would have been much happier if he'd gone straight to Odsal and convened a meeting between all the staff and players and put things right with those people. I mean, it's not as though the staff would have had much else to do, other than mope about, wondering what the hell is going on.

As a fan, he should have prioritised re-signing all the players and coaching staff and PREVENTING ANYMORE FROM LEAVING by signing them up pronto. IF he'd done that we may well have avoided Dane Chisholm leaving. They got control on Friday - that should have been done on Friday. .


Except you can't just teleport from New Zealand in a couple of hours.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:25 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 65
Blotto wrote:
First one to sort of confirm in print

http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/867389551?-17206:2413:0


Its going to be harder than I thought with only £15,000 to play with ;)

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:30 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8957
Location: Bradbados
paulwalker71 wrote:
Except you can't just teleport from New Zealand in a couple of hours.

Don't tell me he doesn't have agents in the UK, and he's not the only name on the list anyway. Good god, someone who didn't even get the club managed to arrange a meeting with the players. Not good enough, imo.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:35 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2599
There's a lot in that that pretty much sums up how the majority of Bradford fans feel IMO.

Whoever is taking over the Bulls needs to understand that you've got a fanbase who are alienated, irritated, and all in all just sick of the whole dog and pony show that's gone on for the last 10 years. The new owners need to engage with the fans like never before. Fan forums are just the tip of the iceberg. The club needs massive transparency in order to assuage fans that this time the club will NOT fail. They also need to be PRO-ACTIVE rather than REACTIVE when it comes to bad news and get their side out first before it hits the public domain and the metaphorical fan.

There's a lot of work to be done to heal the wounds, raise the club's stock and bring back the trust of the fans. The toxic past with it's broken promises and outright lies will not soon be forgotten.
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:38 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4183
Nothus wrote:
Nice piece but I can't agree with him about Odsal - we need to get out of this stadium asap, sod the sentiment of the place.
He's also kidding himself if he thinks we'll ever get weekly Q&A sessions, even the SL sides don't get that.


Moving out of Odsal would be the beginning of the end. The rent for VP would be astronomical not to mention limited amount of income from the stadium.

Horsfall is no.where bear big enough. Crowds would dwindle even further.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, Bets'y Bulls, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, Clearwing, colgre, Colly2, debaser, Early Bath, Fr13daY, GypsumFantastic, Highlander, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, Kiyan, martinwildbull, MrPhilb, mumbyisgod, Nothus, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, Rarebreed, RDM, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, weighman, Wigg'n and 365 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,0461,70975,6894,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  