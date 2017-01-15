WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew chalmers

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:13 am
Blotto
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3668
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Wow that's getting it off your chest!

http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post ... club-owner
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:19 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 760
Blotto wrote:
Wow that's getting it off your chest!

http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post ... club-owner


Not a truer word spoken though

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:43 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25736
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Spot on that.
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:50 am
EW for PM

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 8:19 pm
Posts: 40
Blotto wrote:
Wow that's getting it off your chest!

http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post ... club-owner


That is extremely well put and sums up my feelings precisely.

It should be used as a petition signed by all the "genuine" fans.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:03 am
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9535
Location: Here
I hope he send that to the new owners.
I could not agree more.
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:08 am
Bets'y Bulls
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1311
Location: Mirfield
There must be some sort of plan, surely? Why buy a team, come over from NZ for a team with no money, no plans to strengthen p, certain relegation we if we don't and then what follows if we end up in C1

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:38 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8955
Location: Bradbados
I confess to being puzzled about the RFL putting in a clause about guaranteeing the club upto 2019 - if we go bum over breasts at the end of this season and go into amin, followed by winding up - what value, or effect, has the 'guarantee' at that point?
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:49 pm
Highlander
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1972
Location: Bradford
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
There must be some sort of plan, surely? Why buy a team, come over from NZ for a team with no money, no plans to strengthen p, certain relegation we if we don't and then what follows if we end up in C1

Hopefully they've a planeload of youngish, hungry, talented kiwis in the back!
Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:02 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2839
Location: Bradford
Blotto wrote:
Wow that's getting it off your chest!

http://wobblyheadedbull.tumblr.com/post ... club-owner


I could not possibly agree more with this post

It should be delivered, by hand, to the new owners, daubed on the gates of Odsal or tattooed onto the tea lady so it cannot possible NOT be read by them.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:06 pm
Blotto
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3668
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
First one to sort of confirm in print

http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/867389551?-17206:2413:0
