Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:19 am
Not a truer word spoken though
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:43 am
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:50 am
That is extremely well put and sums up my feelings precisely.
It should be used as a petition signed by all the "genuine" fans.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:03 am
I hope he send that to the new owners.
I could not agree more.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:08 am
There must be some sort of plan, surely? Why buy a team, come over from NZ for a team with no money, no plans to strengthen p, certain relegation we if we don't and then what follows if we end up in C1
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:38 am
I confess to being puzzled about the RFL putting in a clause about guaranteeing the club upto 2019 - if we go bum over breasts at the end of this season and go into amin, followed by winding up - what value, or effect, has the 'guarantee' at that point?
Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:49 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
There must be some sort of plan, surely? Why buy a team, come over from NZ for a team with no money, no plans to strengthen p, certain relegation we if we don't and then what follows if we end up in C1
Hopefully they've a planeload of youngish, hungry, talented kiwis in the back!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:02 pm
I could not possibly agree more with this post
It should be delivered, by hand, to the new owners, daubed on the gates of Odsal or tattooed onto the tea lady so it cannot possible NOT be read by them.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:06 pm
