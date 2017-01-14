|
Errol Stock wrote:
.... but we have an owner, a few players and a charismatic coach ....
Except you only have a new owner. No players, coach or any other staff have yet been employed!!!!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:04 pm
Nothus wrote:
Surely if that happens then Nigel Wood will have to resign?
It will be interesting to see if any RL journalists do a bit of digging like you guys have done once the new owners are officially unveiled.
My son came through the U16s and lately the U19s. I have a lot of respect for John Bastian and Leigh Beatie and people at the previous club. I share your optimisim that the truth will come out and disgrace Big Nigel and the RFL.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:33 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Lawn and JCT .... What might have been eh?
Stability, Money and following the proper rules of liquidation!
But again, choosing this bid after reading the research seems questionable and once again the RFL are saving face, instead of giving the RL what it wants (a stable Bradford club in League One) they need to keep us in the Champ for two reasons: Odsal Tenancy and to make sure their precious Summer Bash doesn't look cr@p.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:18 am
thepimp007 wrote:
How on earth do you know what structures and funds the new owners have available? If they have proved its sustainable to go full time no issues for me. No one knows until they reveal themselves properly and their plans are, they might want to go part time! So until they reveal which direction they want to go I reckon fans of other clubs (especially ones with vile hatred) should stick their opinions of what the owners should or shouldnt be doing up where the sun dont shine and shove off
How has depending on the funds of previous owners gone for you?
Its not a bottomless pit of money, use what they are willing to invest as wisely as possible. Not just throw it away on full-time players that will play 90% of their games against part time teams this year.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:02 am
By dint of negative stories being more interesting to read than positive ones, I'm wondering if there are any businesses or organisations Mr Chalmers has run with any degree of success? The evidence suggests debt and liquidation follow him around like a bad smell but if that's all he has to show why would he be taken seriously?
I am waiting for the official announcement to decide whether it's worth supporting this new club and I think it's important to think of it in those terms. Unlike the previous administrations, this is not a continuation of what went before (which could be a good thing but should be easier to walk away from). I'm not sure there are many people ready to embrace this Phoenix operation lock, stock and barrel. If they're relying on fans to generate a lot of income then they may as well book Mr Pettit 12 months in advance.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:12 am
It will of interest to see which sponsors come on board, if say Provident don't then then the Newco's credibility could be dented unless they can come up with bigger brand sponsor! It remains to be seen if they can convince the Playing Staff, ground Staff as well as Fans and Sponsors that they have got a forward looking and workable business plan!
The fact Sod Hall are happy about it is a cause for real concern!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:24 am
I wish you all the best here but the more that drips out the more murkey this process is becoming, I have no idea on this but was thus the bid rejected by the administrator and uf so coukd it be because of the applicants finanvncial history, if the people connections on this thread are true (and there is no basis to doubt it) then some people may have some awkward questions to answer.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:50 am
Given our parlous state I wonder what's in it for Chalmers really.
I also wonder what's in it for Wood to allegedly engineer his mate into the club.
There certainly isn't money to be made.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:06 am
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) wrote:
How has depending on the funds of previous owners gone for you?
Its not a bottomless pit of money, use what they are willing to invest as wisely as possible. Not just throw it away on full-time players that will play 90% of their games against part time teams this year.
You do understand what has gone on don't you. A bloke took us over with no RL knowledge. He was pointed towards a 'safe pair of hands" by RFL. This SPOH then used the money to buy a massive squad that we could lend out to anybody short of players. Did the same the following year and we went bust. You comment as though the owner gave the money to the fans. At the end of the day if the RFL appoint a dodgy owner that then uses in whatever way he wants there is very little the supporters can do.
I'm sure if you trawl through these posts you will see that the majority think we should start in CH1 and that our current position is untenable.
