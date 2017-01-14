Nat (Rugby_Aholic) wrote: How has depending on the funds of previous owners gone for you?

Its not a bottomless pit of money, use what they are willing to invest as wisely as possible. Not just throw it away on full-time players that will play 90% of their games against part time teams this year.

You do understand what has gone on don't you. A bloke took us over with no RL knowledge. He was pointed towards a 'safe pair of hands" by RFL. This SPOH then used the money to buy a massive squad that we could lend out to anybody short of players. Did the same the following year and we went bust. You comment as though the owner gave the money to the fans. At the end of the day if the RFL appoint a dodgy owner that then uses in whatever way he wants there is very little the supporters can do.I'm sure if you trawl through these posts you will see that the majority think we should start in CH1 and that our current position is untenable.