By dint of negative stories being more interesting to read than positive ones, I'm wondering if there are any businesses or organisations Mr Chalmers has run with any degree of success? The evidence suggests debt and liquidation follow him around like a bad smell but if that's all he has to show why would he be taken seriously?



I am waiting for the official announcement to decide whether it's worth supporting this new club and I think it's important to think of it in those terms. Unlike the previous administrations, this is not a continuation of what went before (which could be a good thing but should be easier to walk away from). I'm not sure there are many people ready to embrace this Phoenix operation lock, stock and barrel. If they're relying on fans to generate a lot of income then they may as well book Mr Pettit 12 months in advance.