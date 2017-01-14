el red wrote: I believe everyone is in agreement that we should wait and see what the new owners say before making further judgment. What is more concerning is that there are rumblings that they may use some of the previous management team in their set up. As has been pointed out by the administrators these people are seriously not fit for purpose. So a question for all Bulls fans is this, would you be happy to take back any of the previous management (Rohan excepted) or do you think there should be a full clear out?

It's tricky.I think its high time we saw the back of Stuart Duffy - just too much 'previous' for him to ever really be trusted by the fans.On the other hand, given the short time scales etc, there is a case for having some continuity. So maybe there are some people who it would be prudent to keep on. But as for who, I really couldn't say as I don't really know who still works in the back office