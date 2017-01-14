Well, this group who've taken over the Bulls are the hand picked of the RFL.



The RFL said that which ever bid was successful, they would have to provide plans and funding to ensure 3 years of rugby at Bradford.



However, several players are still unhappy that they know no more than the general public and are still officially unemployed.



You'd think the RFL would have more concern over player welfare than is currently been shown. Especially if this whole endeavour goes tits up as the RFL will be left holding the bag with more than egg on their face