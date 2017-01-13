WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew chalmers

Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:40 pm
Think OP is lost. In the words of Delboy 'you don't live here anymore!'. Cas forums thataway>>

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:15 am
Early Bath wrote:
My only gripe would be the club should be in C1 as the HMRC will now be watching EVERY club to ensure Tax payments are made on time.


And the problem with that is?
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:13 am
bullsonfire wrote:
And the problem with that is?

Correct payment should be made on time. Saves a lot of hassle

Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:14 am
The mod that deleted the bit in the original may want to delete the bits where people have quoted it too.

Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:17 am
HamsterChops wrote:
The mod that deleted the bit in the original may want to delete the bits where people have quoted it too.

Done pal!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:30 am
In all seriousness, have you still not learnt the lesson? Full-time rugby is not sustainable for your club. This is a perfect opportunity to go part time and build the infrastructure/finances of the club, instead of spending money on a full-time team that won't make the middle eights due to the points deduction.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:35 am
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) wrote:
In all seriousness, have you still not learnt the lesson? Full-time rugby is not sustainable for your club. This is a perfect opportunity to go part time and build the infrastructure/finances of the club, instead of spending money on a full-time team that won't make the middle eights due to the points deduction.


How on earth do you know what structures and funds the new owners have available? If they have proved its sustainable to go full time no issues for me. No one knows until they reveal themselves properly and their plans are, they might want to go part time! So until they reveal which direction they want to go I reckon fans of other clubs (especially ones with vile hatred) should stick their opinions of what the owners should or shouldnt be doing up where the sun dont shine and shove off

Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:55 am
thepimp007 wrote:
How on earth do you know what structures and funds the new owners have available? If they have proved its sustainable to go full time no issues for me. No one knows until they reveal themselves properly and their plans are, they might want to go part time! So until they reveal which direction they want to go I reckon fans of other clubs (especially ones with vile hatred) should stick their opinions of what the owners should or shouldnt be doing up where the sun dont shine and shove off

Well put.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:57 am
thepimp007 wrote:
How on earth do you know what structures and funds the new owners have available? If they have proved its sustainable to go full time no issues for me. No one knows until they reveal themselves properly and their plans are, they might want to go part time! So until they reveal which direction they want to go I reckon fans of other clubs (especially ones with vile hatred) should stick their opinions of what the owners should or shouldnt be doing up where the sun dont shine and shove off


True. I cant see the club being P/T really. I am upbeat. There is new hope with the new club. Drawing from the Administrators report the last management of the Bulls was woeful even pitiful. I, probably like many, can look forward to the new owners finding players and making announcements that will bring a healthy, successful club to the city.

Bulls supporters are not quitters, No it wont be easy but its all now quite exiting. I am glad and happy the haters are disappointed :)

Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:19 am
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) wrote:
In all seriousness, have you still not learnt the lesson? Full-time rugby is not sustainable for your club. This is a perfect opportunity to go part time and build the infrastructure/finances of the club, instead of spending money on a full-time team that won't make the middle eights due to the points deduction.


We're not the ones making that call. The majority of Bradford fans wanted to restart in c1 on zero points, the ft or pt then would be down to the new owners resources.

We won't make the middle 8s, but if the new owner wants to fund a ft team that is the most likely way to avoid relegation. Either way, as has been made abundantly clear over the past 6 years or so there is pretty much feck all we can do as fans other than voice our opinion and support the players wearing the shirt.
