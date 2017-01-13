|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 110
|
Once again it is a broken system that has once again landed Bradford RL fans with a dodgy owner with a track record of liquidation and large debts to the tax man. Albeit in NZ so that doesn't count on the fit and proper test over here according to Big Nigel. I'm all for accepting new owners with good grace, but only if it's a fair process and unfortunately I've spent too many years on the inside to ever trust Big Nigel and his cronies. Because Chalmers committed crimes in NZ the RFL wipe the slate clean over here? So many questions to answer for the madness and sadly the Bradford Bulls will never recover from this decision.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1307
Location: Mirfield
|
Yesterday we didn't exist so it can be much worse! If we keep going with this guy more time for me to win lotto!
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4175
|
KCNBABT wrote:
I don't know why but this post has a whiff of Mick Gledhill/Peter Hood.
Where have you got your info regarding going part time. The players nor Rohan seem to know at the moment...
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1535
|
Someone seems to have gone quite bitter.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 846
|
KCNBABT wrote:
People were hardly beating the door down to buy us. Sounds like there were 4 option.
1. We currently have no club. We can continue to have no club (not a good option).
2. Thorne buys the club with Marc Green (you said this was not a good option)
3. Lamb buys the club and fans own a 52% stake in the club. Obviously requires fans to buy the stake but at this moment in time, given the current feeling and the fan numbers, is this feasible? Possibly part time?
4. Charmers. Bad track record and going part time (according to you). It's a consortium so may have financial backing and a plan for Odsal.
I'm confused, which option should the RFL have gone with?
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:57 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7322Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 485
Location: bradford
|
A good businessman is generally one with a couple of bankruptcies behind him.
Let's go into this without pre judgment.
I reckon he's just a front man for a well known stinking rich backer.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2874
Location: Lymm
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Very bitter post from a man `in the know` who at the end of the day................wasn`t.
Chalmers wasn`t head of NZ RL without reason. Over here he will have monetary support and the result will be good for the Bulls (2017).
My only gripe would be the club should be in C1 as the HMRC will now be watching EVERY club to ensure Tax payments are made on time.
|
