Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:25 pm
KCNBABT Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 110
Once again it is a broken system that has once again landed Bradford RL fans with a dodgy owner with a track record of liquidation and large debts to the tax man. Albeit in NZ so that doesn't count on the fit and proper test over here according to Big Nigel. I'm all for accepting new owners with good grace, but only if it's a fair process and unfortunately I've spent too many years on the inside to ever trust Big Nigel and his cronies. Because Chalmers committed crimes in NZ the RFL wipe the slate clean over here? So many questions to answer for the madness and sadly the Bradford Bulls will never recover from this decision.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:27 pm
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1307
Location: Mirfield
Yesterday we didn't exist so it can be much worse! If we keep going with this guy more time for me to win lotto!

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:44 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4175
KCNBABT wrote:
Once again it is a broken system that has once again landed Bradford RL fans with a dodgy owner with a track record of liquidation and large debts to the tax man. Albeit in NZ so that doesn't count on the fit and proper test over here according to Big Nigel. I'm all for accepting new owners with good grace, but only if it's a fair process and unfortunately I've spent too many years on the inside to ever trust Big Nigel and his cronies. Because Chalmers committed crimes in NZ the RFL wipe the slate clean over here? So many questions to answer for the madness and sadly the Bradford Bulls will never recover from this decision.


I don't know why but this post has a whiff of Mick Gledhill/Peter Hood.

Where have you got your info regarding going part time. The players nor Rohan seem to know at the moment...

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:47 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1535
Someone seems to have gone quite bitter.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:50 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 846
KCNBABT wrote:
Once again it is a broken system that has once again landed Bradford RL fans with a dodgy owner with a track record of liquidation and large debts to the tax man. Albeit in NZ so that doesn't count on the fit and proper test over here according to Big Nigel. I'm all for accepting new owners with good grace, but only if it's a fair process and unfortunately I've spent too many years on the inside to ever trust Big Nigel and his cronies. Because Chalmers committed crimes in NZ the RFL wipe the slate clean over here? So many questions to answer for the madness and sadly the Bradford Bulls will never recover from this decision.


People were hardly beating the door down to buy us. Sounds like there were 4 option.

1. We currently have no club. We can continue to have no club (not a good option).

2. Thorne buys the club with Marc Green (you said this was not a good option)

3. Lamb buys the club and fans own a 52% stake in the club. Obviously requires fans to buy the stake but at this moment in time, given the current feeling and the fan numbers, is this feasible? Possibly part time?

4. Charmers. Bad track record and going part time (according to you). It's a consortium so may have financial backing and a plan for Odsal.

I'm confused, which option should the RFL have gone with?

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:57 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7322
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Is there no job for you?

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:01 pm
andycapp Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 485
Location: bradford
A good businessman is generally one with a couple of bankruptcies behind him.
Let's go into this without pre judgment.
I reckon he's just a front man for a well known stinking rich backer.

Re: Andrew chalmers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:04 pm
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2874
Location: Lymm
KCNBABT wrote:
Once again it is a broken system that has once again landed Bradford RL fans with a dodgy owner with a track record of liquidation and large debts to the tax man. Albeit in NZ so that doesn't count on the fit and proper test over here according to Big Nigel. I'm all for accepting new owners with good grace, but only if it's a fair process and unfortunately I've spent too many years on the inside to ever trust Big Nigel and his cronies. Because Chalmers committed crimes in NZ the RFL wipe the slate clean over here? So many questions to answer for the madness and sadly the Bradford Bulls will never recover from this decision.



Very bitter post from a man `in the know` who at the end of the day................wasn`t.


Chalmers wasn`t head of NZ RL without reason. Over here he will have monetary support and the result will be good for the Bulls (2017).

My only gripe would be the club should be in C1 as the HMRC will now be watching EVERY club to ensure Tax payments are made on time.

