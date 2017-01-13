KCNBABT wrote: Once again it is a broken system that has once again landed Bradford RL fans with a dodgy owner with a track record of liquidation and large debts to the tax man. Albeit in NZ so that doesn't count on the fit and proper test over here according to Big Nigel. I'm all for accepting new owners with good grace, but only if it's a fair process and unfortunately I've spent too many years on the inside to ever trust Big Nigel and his cronies. Because Chalmers committed crimes in NZ the RFL wipe the slate clean over here? So many questions to answer for the madness and sadly the Bradford Bulls will never recover from this decision.

People were hardly beating the door down to buy us. Sounds like there were 4 option.1. We currently have no club. We can continue to have no club (not a good option).2. Thorne buys the club with Marc Green (you said this was not a good option)3. Lamb buys the club and fans own a 52% stake in the club. Obviously requires fans to buy the stake but at this moment in time, given the current feeling and the fan numbers, is this feasible? Possibly part time?4. Charmers. Bad track record and going part time (according to you). It's a consortium so may have financial backing and a plan for Odsal.I'm confused, which option should the RFL have gone with?