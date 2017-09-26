final round 29
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 1 1337 112
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 2 1336 101
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 3 1331 154
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 4 1300 126
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 5 1246 126
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 6 1238 146
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 7 1224 117
Fax Machine John Tiplady 8 1222 152
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 9 1193 120
H.T.F Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10 1176 136
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 11 1162 96
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 12 1160 142
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 13 1154 132
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 14 1152 126
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 15 1149 116
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 16 1148 92
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 17 1133 104
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 18 1120 130
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 19 1090 142
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 20 1061 110
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 21 1059 106
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 22 1054 120
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 23 1052 74
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 24= 1050 86
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 24= 1050 72
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 26 1029 134
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 27 1028 90
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 28 1024 108
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 29 1016 158
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 30 1013 108
Woodyfax Martin Wood 31 1004 102
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 32 993 106
Clueless Robert Gee 33 974 80
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 34 968 68
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 35 963 70
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 36 962 70
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 37 953 130
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 38 952 116
Daves Duffers David Kaye 39 951 110
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 40 947 96
Painters Pick Billy Painter 41 940 108
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 42 938 92
High Hoops Bob Spencer 43 937 106
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 44 931 82
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 45= 930 72
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 45= 930 90
Past And Present Alan Bray 47= 929 76
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 47= 929 74
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 49 912 64
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 50 907 92
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 51 901 61
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 52 897 104
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 53 896 76
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 54 895 70
Bullless 18 David Haigh 55 885 75
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 56 882 58
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 57= 872 44
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 57= 872 72
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 57= 872 100
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 60 863 84
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 61 853 100
Loyal United T & C Berridge 62 846 70
No Bull Neil Greenwood 63 845 76
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 64 844 66
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 835 90
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 66 828 76
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 67 805 74
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 68 792 84
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 69 763 49
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 70 739 58
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 71 738 50
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 72 669 85
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 602 56
Round 29 Matches Played Friday 22nd - Sunday 24th September
THE FINAL ROUND
