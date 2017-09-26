(Website)

final round 29

STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH

Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 1 1337 112

Living The Dream Steve Thomas 2 1336 101

Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 3 1331 154

The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 4 1300 126

Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 5 1246 126

Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 6 1238 146

Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 7 1224 117

Fax Machine John Tiplady 8 1222 152

I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 9 1193 120

H.T.F Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10 1176 136

Steam Pigs Simon Windle 11 1162 96

Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 12 1160 142

Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 13 1154 132

Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 14 1152 126

Dazzlers Darrel Berry 15 1149 116

Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 16 1148 92

Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 17 1133 104

Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 18 1120 130

Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 19 1090 142

Zatalt Richard Kelsall 20 1061 110

Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 21 1059 106

Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 22 1054 120

Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 23 1052 74

Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 24= 1050 86

Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 24= 1050 72

Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 26 1029 134

Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 27 1028 90

Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 28 1024 108

Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 29 1016 158

Daves Diamonds David Durbin 30 1013 108

Woodyfax Martin Wood 31 1004 102

Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 32 993 106

Clueless Robert Gee 33 974 80

Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 34 968 68

Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 35 963 70

Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 36 962 70

Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 37 953 130

Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 38 952 116

Daves Duffers David Kaye 39 951 110

Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 40 947 96

Painters Pick Billy Painter 41 940 108

Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 42 938 92

High Hoops Bob Spencer 43 937 106

Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 44 931 82

Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 45= 930 72

Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 45= 930 90

Past And Present Alan Bray 47= 929 76

Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 47= 929 74

Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 49 912 64

Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 50 907 92

Reidys Giants Paul Reid 51 901 61

Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 52 897 104

Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 53 896 76

Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 54 895 70

Bullless 18 David Haigh 55 885 75

Hydras Oliver Burbidge 56 882 58

Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 57= 872 44

The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 57= 872 72

Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 57= 872 100

Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 60 863 84

Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 61 853 100

Loyal United T & C Berridge 62 846 70

No Bull Neil Greenwood 63 845 76

Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 64 844 66

Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 835 90

Better Luck This Time David Grayson 66 828 76

Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 67 805 74

Leos Lions Leo Edwards 68 792 84

Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 69 763 49

Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 70 739 58

Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 71 738 50

Porters XVIII Richard Porter 72 669 85

Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 602 56

Round 29 Matches Played Friday 22nd - Sunday 24th September

