Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:14 am
swifty62 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4674
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
round 3
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 1 158
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 2 156
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 151
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 4= 150
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 4= 150
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 6 149
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7= 148
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 7= 148
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 7= 148
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 10= 144
Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10= 144
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 144
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 13 138
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 14 136
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 15 130
Bullless 18 David Haigh 16 129
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 17 128
Painters Pick Billy Painter 18= 126
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 18= 126
Daves Duffers David Kaye 20= 124
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 20= 124
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 22 122
Fax Machine John Tiplady 23= 120
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 23= 120
Clueless Robert Gee 23= 120
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 23= 120
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 23= 120
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 28= 118
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 28= 118
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 30= 116
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 30= 116
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 32= 114
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 32= 114
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 34 113
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 35= 112
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 35= 112
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 37= 110
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 37= 110
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 39= 108
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 39= 108
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 39= 108
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 42 106
Loyal United T & C Berridge 43= 104
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 43= 104
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 45= 102
Woodyfax Martin Wood 45= 102
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 45= 102
High Hoops Bob Spencer 45= 102
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 49= 100
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 49= 100
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 51 99
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 52= 98
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 52= 98
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 52= 98
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 55 96
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 56 94
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 57= 90
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 57= 90
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 57= 90
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 60= 88
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 60= 88
Past And Present Alan Bray 62 86
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 63 84
No Bull Neil Greenwood 64 82
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 80
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 66 78
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 67= 72
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 67= 72
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 69 70
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 70= 66
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70= 66
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 62
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 73 57
Round 3 Matches Played 18th & 19th February
Re: Fax Fantasy Rugby Comp.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:54 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4674
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
round 4
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 212
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 2 210
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 3 204
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 4 196
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 5= 194
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 5= 194
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 7 192
Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 8= 186
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 8= 186
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 10= 180
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 180
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 12 176
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 13= 172
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 13= 172
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 13= 172
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 16 168
Daves Duffers David Kaye 17 166
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 18= 164
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 18= 164
Painters Pick Billy Painter 20= 162
Clueless Robert Gee 20= 162
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 22= 160
Bullless 18 David Haigh 22= 160
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 22= 160
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 25= 158
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 25= 158
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 27 154
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 28= 152
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 28= 152
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 28= 152
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 31= 148
Fax Machine John Tiplady 31= 148
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 31= 148
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 31= 148
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 35= 146
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 35= 146
High Hoops Bob Spencer 35= 146
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 38= 142
Woodyfax Martin Wood 38= 142
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 38= 142
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 38= 142
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 42= 138
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 42= 138
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 42= 138
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 45= 136
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 45= 136
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 45= 136
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 48= 134
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 48= 134
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 50 132
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 51 128
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 52= 126
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 52= 126
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 52= 126
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 52= 126
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 56= 124
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 56= 124
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 56= 124
Loyal United T & C Berridge 59= 122
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 59= 122
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 61= 118
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 61= 118
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 63= 116
Past And Present Alan Bray 63= 116
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 114
No Bull Neil Greenwood 66= 110
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 66= 110
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 68 102
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 69 96
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70 88
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 71 82
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 72 78
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 73 74
Round 4 Matches Played Sunday 26th February
Re: Fax Fantasy Rugby Comp.

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:11 am
swifty62 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4674
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
round 5
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 260 48
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 2 247 37
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 236 42
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 4 226 22
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 5 225 29
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 6 224 32
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7 222 36
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 8= 216 22
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 8= 216 36
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 8= 216 36
Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 11 212 26
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 12 208 44
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 13 204 32
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 14 202 50
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 15 200 40
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 16 195 19
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 17= 194 22
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 17= 194 22
Painters Pick Billy Painter 17= 194 32
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 20 190 22
Fax Machine John Tiplady 21 189 41
Clueless Robert Gee 22 188 26
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 23 186 28
Daves Duffers David Kaye 24 184 18
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 25 182 36
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 26 180 44
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 27= 179 15
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 27= 179 19
Bullless 18 David Haigh 27= 179 19
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 30 176 34
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 31= 172 14
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 31= 172 30
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 33= 170 18
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 33= 170 28
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 33= 170 36
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 36= 168 14
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 36= 168 22
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 38= 166 14
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 38= 166 18
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 38= 166 18
Woodyfax Martin Wood 41= 165 23
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 41= 165 27
High Hoops Bob Spencer 43 164 18
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 44 162 14
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 45 160 22
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 46= 159 31
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 46= 159 33
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 48 158 32
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 49= 152 16
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 49= 152 18
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 49= 152 26
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 52 151 15
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 53 150 18
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 54 149 33
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 55 148 30
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 56= 146 8
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 56= 146 20
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 56= 146 22
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 56= 146 22
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 60 139 15
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 61= 136 14
No Bull Neil Greenwood 61= 136 26
Loyal United T & C Berridge 63 134 12
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 64= 133 15
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 64= 133 23
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 66 129 15
Past And Present Alan Bray 67 127 11
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 68 120 18
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 69 119 23
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 70 108 26
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 71 102 14
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 96 22
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 87 9
Round 5 Matches Played Sunday 5th March
Re: Fax Fantasy Rugby Comp.

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:58 am
swifty62 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4674
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
round 6
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 308 96
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 2 282 72
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 278 84
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 4 272 78
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 5 268 72
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 6 264 60
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7 256 70
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 8 255 63
Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 9 252 66
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 251 71
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 10= 251 91
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 12 245 93
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 13 240 64
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 14 238 58
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 15 236 72
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 16 234 62
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 17 233 61
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 18 232 68
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 19 228 68
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 20= 223 51
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 20= 223 77
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 20= 223 81
Fax Machine John Tiplady 23= 222 74
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 23= 222 86
Painters Pick Billy Painter 25= 220 58
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 25= 220 52
Bullless 18 David Haigh 25= 220 60
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 28 218 72
Clueless Robert Gee 29 216 54
Woodyfax Martin Wood 30 214 72
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 31 213 61
Daves Duffers David Kaye 32 212 46
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 33= 210 56
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 33= 210 62
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 35 208 50
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 36= 207 65
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 36= 207 73
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 38= 202 44
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 38= 202 64
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 40 200 62
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 41 199 47
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 42 198 62
High Hoops Bob Spencer 43 196 50
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 44 193 45
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 45 192 50
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 46 190 42
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 47 188 56
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 48 185 59
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 49= 182 44
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 49= 182 64
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 51 181 65
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 52= 180 54
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 52= 180 56
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 52= 180 56
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 52= 180 67
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 56 179 53
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 57= 178 50
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 57= 178 42
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 59= 174 40
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 59= 174 48
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 61 169 51
Past And Present Alan Bray 62 168 52
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 63 166 44
Loyal United T & C Berridge 64= 162 40
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 64= 162 66
No Bull Neil Greenwood 66 161 51
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 67= 158 34
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 67= 158 44
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 69 152 50
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70 137 49
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 71 124 42
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 121 47
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 112 34
Round 6 Matches Played Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th March
Re: Fax Fantasy Rugby Comp.

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:27 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4674
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
round 7
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 350 138
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 2 324 128
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 322 128
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 4 312 108
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 5 310 100
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 6 301 121
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 7 296 102
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 8 293 133
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 9 276 112
Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10 274 88
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 11 272 86
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 12= 271 79
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 12= 271 119
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 14 267 95
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 15 266 94
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 16= 264 128
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 16= 264 116
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 18 262 102
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 19= 258 78
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 19= 258 94
Fax Machine John Tiplady 19= 258 110
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 22 257 123
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 23 254 78
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 24= 250 114
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 24= 250 96
Painters Pick Billy Painter 26 248 86
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 27 247 101
Bullless 18 David Haigh 28 246 86
Clueless Robert Gee 29 242 80
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 30 241 99
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 31 240 72
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 32 237 65
Woodyfax Martin Wood 33= 236 94
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 33= 236 94
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 35 235 93
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 36= 233 81
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 36= 233 85
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 38 229 77
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 39 228 92
Daves Duffers David Kaye 40= 226 60
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 40= 226 94
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 42 224 86
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 43 218 60
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 44 216 68
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 45 214 56
High Hoops Bob Spencer 46 212 66
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 47 211 85
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 48= 210 86
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 48= 210 82
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 50 206 68
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 51 202 84
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 52 201 85
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 53= 200 74
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 53= 200 76
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 55= 198 85
Loyal United T & C Berridge 55= 198 76
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 57 197 71
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 58= 196 58
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 58= 196 70
Past And Present Alan Bray 60 192 76
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 61= 190 40
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 61= 190 66
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 63 188 92
No Bull Neil Greenwood 64 185 75
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 65 184 48
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 66 179 61
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 67 174 52
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 68 170 68
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 69 164 50
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70 143 55
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 71 142 60
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 133 59
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 128 50
Round 7 Matches Played Sunday 26th March
c}