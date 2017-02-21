(Website)

swifty62

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm

Posts: 4674

Location: on the outskirts of halifax

round 3

STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL

Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 1 158

Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 2 156

Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 151

I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 4= 150

Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 4= 150

Living The Dream Steve Thomas 6 149

Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7= 148

Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 7= 148

Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 7= 148

Steam Pigs Simon Windle 10= 144

Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10= 144

Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 144

Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 13 138

Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 14 136

Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 15 130

Bullless 18 David Haigh 16 129

Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 17 128

Painters Pick Billy Painter 18= 126

Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 18= 126

Daves Duffers David Kaye 20= 124

Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 20= 124

Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 22 122

Fax Machine John Tiplady 23= 120

Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 23= 120

Clueless Robert Gee 23= 120

Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 23= 120

Dazzlers Darrel Berry 23= 120

The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 28= 118

Zatalt Richard Kelsall 28= 118

Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 30= 116

Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 30= 116

Daves Diamonds David Durbin 32= 114

Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 32= 114

Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 34 113

Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 35= 112

Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 35= 112

Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 37= 110

The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 37= 110

Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 39= 108

Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 39= 108

Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 39= 108

Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 42 106

Loyal United T & C Berridge 43= 104

Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 43= 104

Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 45= 102

Woodyfax Martin Wood 45= 102

Hydras Oliver Burbidge 45= 102

High Hoops Bob Spencer 45= 102

Better Luck This Time David Grayson 49= 100

Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 49= 100

Reidys Giants Paul Reid 51 99

Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 52= 98

Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 52= 98

Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 52= 98

Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 55 96

Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 56 94

Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 57= 90

Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 57= 90

Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 57= 90

Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 60= 88

Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 60= 88

Past And Present Alan Bray 62 86

Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 63 84

No Bull Neil Greenwood 64 82

Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 80

Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 66 78

Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 67= 72

Leos Lions Leo Edwards 67= 72

Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 69 70

Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 70= 66

Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70= 66

Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 62

Porters XVIII Richard Porter 73 57

Round 3 Matches Played 18th & 19th February been around here long time, thought would start posting........... swifty62

round 4

STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL

I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 212

Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 2 210

Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 3 204

Living The Dream Steve Thomas 4 196

Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 5= 194

Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 5= 194

Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 7 192

Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 8= 186

Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 8= 186

Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 10= 180

Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 180

Steam Pigs Simon Windle 12 176

Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 13= 172

Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 13= 172

Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 13= 172

Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 16 168

Daves Duffers David Kaye 17 166

Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 18= 164

Zatalt Richard Kelsall 18= 164

Painters Pick Billy Painter 20= 162

Clueless Robert Gee 20= 162

Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 22= 160

Bullless 18 David Haigh 22= 160

Daves Diamonds David Durbin 22= 160

Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 25= 158

Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 25= 158

Dazzlers Darrel Berry 27 154

Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 28= 152

Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 28= 152

Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 28= 152

Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 31= 148

Fax Machine John Tiplady 31= 148

Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 31= 148

Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 31= 148

The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 35= 146

Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 35= 146

High Hoops Bob Spencer 35= 146

Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 38= 142

Woodyfax Martin Wood 38= 142

Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 38= 142

Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 38= 142

Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 42= 138

Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 42= 138

Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 42= 138

Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 45= 136

Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 45= 136

Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 45= 136

The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 48= 134

Better Luck This Time David Grayson 48= 134

Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 50 132

Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 51 128

Reidys Giants Paul Reid 52= 126

Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 52= 126

Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 52= 126

Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 52= 126

Hydras Oliver Burbidge 56= 124

Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 56= 124

Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 56= 124

Loyal United T & C Berridge 59= 122

Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 59= 122

Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 61= 118

Leos Lions Leo Edwards 61= 118

Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 63= 116

Past And Present Alan Bray 63= 116

Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 114

No Bull Neil Greenwood 66= 110

Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 66= 110

Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 68 102

Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 69 96

Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70 88

Porters XVIII Richard Porter 71 82

Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 72 78

Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 73 74

Round 4 Matches Played Sunday 26th February been around here long time, thought would start posting........... swifty62

round 5

STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH

I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 260 48

Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 2 247 37

Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 236 42

Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 4 226 22

Living The Dream Steve Thomas 5 225 29

Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 6 224 32

Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7 222 36

Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 8= 216 22

Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 8= 216 36

Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 8= 216 36

Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 11 212 26

Zatalt Richard Kelsall 12 208 44

Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 13 204 32

Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 14 202 50

Daves Diamonds David Durbin 15 200 40

Steam Pigs Simon Windle 16 195 19

Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 17= 194 22

Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 17= 194 22

Painters Pick Billy Painter 17= 194 32

Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 20 190 22

Fax Machine John Tiplady 21 189 41

Clueless Robert Gee 22 188 26

Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 23 186 28

Daves Duffers David Kaye 24 184 18

Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 25 182 36

Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 26 180 44

Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 27= 179 15

Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 27= 179 19

Bullless 18 David Haigh 27= 179 19

Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 30 176 34

Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 31= 172 14

Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 31= 172 30

Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 33= 170 18

Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 33= 170 28

The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 33= 170 36

Dazzlers Darrel Berry 36= 168 14

The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 36= 168 22

Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 38= 166 14

Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 38= 166 18

Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 38= 166 18

Woodyfax Martin Wood 41= 165 23

Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 41= 165 27

High Hoops Bob Spencer 43 164 18

Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 44 162 14

Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 45 160 22

Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 46= 159 31

Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 46= 159 33

Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 48 158 32

Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 49= 152 16

Better Luck This Time David Grayson 49= 152 18

Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 49= 152 26

Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 52 151 15

Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 53 150 18

Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 54 149 33

Leos Lions Leo Edwards 55 148 30

Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 56= 146 8

Reidys Giants Paul Reid 56= 146 20

Hydras Oliver Burbidge 56= 146 22

Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 56= 146 22

Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 60 139 15

Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 61= 136 14

No Bull Neil Greenwood 61= 136 26

Loyal United T & C Berridge 63 134 12

Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 64= 133 15

Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 64= 133 23

Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 66 129 15

Past And Present Alan Bray 67 127 11

Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 68 120 18

Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 69 119 23

Porters XVIII Richard Porter 70 108 26

Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 71 102 14

Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 96 22

Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 87 9

Round 5 Matches Played Sunday 5th March been around here long time, thought would start posting........... swifty62

round 6

STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH

I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 308 96

Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 2 282 72

Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 278 84

Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 4 272 78

Living The Dream Steve Thomas 5 268 72

Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 6 264 60

Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7 256 70

Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 8 255 63

Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 9 252 66

Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 251 71

Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 10= 251 91

Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 12 245 93

Steam Pigs Simon Windle 13 240 64

Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 14 238 58

Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 15 236 72

Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 16 234 62

Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 17 233 61

Zatalt Richard Kelsall 18 232 68

Daves Diamonds David Durbin 19 228 68

Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 20= 223 51

Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 20= 223 77

Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 20= 223 81

Fax Machine John Tiplady 23= 222 74

Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 23= 222 86

Painters Pick Billy Painter 25= 220 58

Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 25= 220 52

Bullless 18 David Haigh 25= 220 60

The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 28 218 72

Clueless Robert Gee 29 216 54

Woodyfax Martin Wood 30 214 72

Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 31 213 61

Daves Duffers David Kaye 32 212 46

Dazzlers Darrel Berry 33= 210 56

Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 33= 210 62

Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 35 208 50

Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 36= 207 65

The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 36= 207 73

Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 38= 202 44

Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 38= 202 64

Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 40 200 62

Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 41 199 47

Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 42 198 62

High Hoops Bob Spencer 43 196 50

Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 44 193 45

Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 45 192 50

Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 46 190 42

Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 47 188 56

Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 48 185 59

Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 49= 182 44

Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 49= 182 64

Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 51 181 65

Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 52= 180 54

Hydras Oliver Burbidge 52= 180 56

Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 52= 180 56

Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 52= 180 67

Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 56 179 53

Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 57= 178 50

Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 57= 178 42

Better Luck This Time David Grayson 59= 174 40

Reidys Giants Paul Reid 59= 174 48

Leos Lions Leo Edwards 61 169 51

Past And Present Alan Bray 62 168 52

Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 63 166 44

Loyal United T & C Berridge 64= 162 40

Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 64= 162 66

No Bull Neil Greenwood 66 161 51

Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 67= 158 34

Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 67= 158 44

Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 69 152 50

Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70 137 49

Porters XVIII Richard Porter 71 124 42

Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 121 47

Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 112 34

Round 6 Matches Played Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th March been around here long time, thought would start posting........... swifty62

round 7

STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL POINTS THIS MONTH

I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 1 350 138

Living The Dream Steve Thomas 2 324 128

Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 322 128

Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 4 312 108

Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 5 310 100

Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 6 301 121

Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 7 296 102

Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 8 293 133

Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 9 276 112

Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10 274 88

Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 11 272 86

Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 12= 271 79

Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 12= 271 119

Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 14 267 95

Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 15 266 94

Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 16= 264 128

Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 16= 264 116

Daves Diamonds David Durbin 18 262 102

Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 19= 258 78

Zatalt Richard Kelsall 19= 258 94

Fax Machine John Tiplady 19= 258 110

The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 22 257 123

Steam Pigs Simon Windle 23 254 78

The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 24= 250 114

Dazzlers Darrel Berry 24= 250 96

Painters Pick Billy Painter 26 248 86

Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 27 247 101

Bullless 18 David Haigh 28 246 86

Clueless Robert Gee 29 242 80

Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 30 241 99

Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 31 240 72

Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 32 237 65

Woodyfax Martin Wood 33= 236 94

Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 33= 236 94

Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 35 235 93

Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 36= 233 81

Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 36= 233 85

Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 38 229 77

Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 39 228 92

Daves Duffers David Kaye 40= 226 60

Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 40= 226 94

Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 42 224 86

Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 43 218 60

Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 44 216 68

Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 45 214 56

High Hoops Bob Spencer 46 212 66

Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 47 211 85

Hydras Oliver Burbidge 48= 210 86

Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 48= 210 82

Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 50 206 68

Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 51 202 84

Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 52 201 85

Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 53= 200 74

Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 53= 200 76

Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 55= 198 85

Loyal United T & C Berridge 55= 198 76

Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 57 197 71

Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 58= 196 58

Reidys Giants Paul Reid 58= 196 70

Past And Present Alan Bray 60 192 76

Better Luck This Time David Grayson 61= 190 40

Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 61= 190 66

Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 63 188 92

No Bull Neil Greenwood 64 185 75

Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 65 184 48

Leos Lions Leo Edwards 66 179 61

Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 67 174 52

Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 68 170 68

Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 69 164 50

Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70 143 55

Porters XVIII Richard Porter 71 142 60

Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 133 59

Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 73 128 50

