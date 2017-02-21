round 3
STEVE'S FANTASY TABLE MANAGER POS'N POINTS TOTAL
Sunny Daze Ahead John Marshall 1 158
Dave's Never Say Die'ers Dave Hargreaves 2 156
Fax Back On Fire Matt Baldwin 3 151
I Want My 10% Back Steve Queen 4= 150
Netto's 18 Tryers Andrew Nettleton 4= 150
Living The Dream Steve Thomas 6 149
Ever Hopefuls Jon Crowther 7= 148
Micks Table Toppers Mick Turner 7= 148
Greetland Panthers John Goldsmith 7= 148
Steam Pigs Simon Windle 10= 144
Halal Trash Fixers Trevor Mead/Brian Reekie 10= 144
Centaurs 1 Gwyn Thomas 10= 144
Turners Table Toppers Mick Turner 13 138
Linda's Lovelies Linda Sloane 14 136
Bring Back Brendan Hill Duncan Mitchell 15 130
Bullless 18 David Haigh 16 129
Scruffs Paul Prescott/Amy Thomas 17 128
Painters Pick Billy Painter 18= 126
Copley Co-Ords Chris Mitchell 18= 126
Daves Duffers David Kaye 20= 124
Blue Horizon Britt Spencer 20= 124
Cashfax Crusaders Richard Watmough 22 122
Fax Machine John Tiplady 23= 120
Craddocks Crackers Jo Crossley 23= 120
Clueless Robert Gee 23= 120
Carolis Clowns Are Back Ian Colbert 23= 120
Dazzlers Darrel Berry 23= 120
The Steam Pigs Richard Forrest 28= 118
Zatalt Richard Kelsall 28= 118
Crazy Bunch Brian Moss 30= 116
Supa Slayers Sue Patrick 30= 116
Daves Diamonds David Durbin 32= 114
Steve's Odd Sox Steve Thomas 32= 114
Tomfax Warriors Tom Tracey 34 113
Bamfs Buffalos Luke Bamforth 35= 112
Mallyable Anthony Mallinson 35= 112
Rogue Runners Ben Crowther 37= 110
The 3 Amigos Tom Tracey 37= 110
Three And A Half Men Alan Veal 39= 108
Syme's Starlets Craig Syme 39= 108
Knock On The Head Howard Pickles 39= 108
Heriatge No 11 John Kitson 42 106
Loyal United T & C Berridge 43= 104
Funky Faxette Chloe Thomas 43= 104
Plumbers Delight Tudor Clayton 45= 102
Woodyfax Martin Wood 45= 102
Hydras Oliver Burbidge 45= 102
High Hoops Bob Spencer 45= 102
Better Luck This Time David Grayson 49= 100
Darcey's Dazzlers Matthew Holdsworth 49= 100
Reidys Giants Paul Reid 51 99
Barnsley Fax Mark Shakespeare 52= 98
Elland 658 Round Table Richard Porter 52= 98
Fax Blue Neil Greenwood 52= 98
Les Amis Beaux Helen Spedding 55 96
Who Knows RLFC Sean Oldroyd 56 94
Come On Fax Hilda Hardy 57= 90
Heapy's Happy Hitmen Jonathan Heap 57= 90
Shaw's Construction All Stars Adam Shaw 57= 90
Maladjusted Malcolm Kielty 60= 88
Heapy's Heroes Jonathan Heap 60= 88
Past And Present Alan Bray 62 86
Darci & Phoebe Superstars Alan Porter 63 84
No Bull Neil Greenwood 64 82
Mars Bars Margaret & Barbara 65 80
Blue Thunder Pat Kielty 66 78
Conference Pair Ian Beaumont 67= 72
Leos Lions Leo Edwards 67= 72
Centaurs 2 Gwyn Thomas 69 70
Boothy's Braves Maureen Booth 70= 66
Benny's Boys Alan Bennett 70= 66
Jaykays Heroes John Kolano 72 62
Porters XVIII Richard Porter 73 57
Round 3 Matches Played 18th & 19th February
