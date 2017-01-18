Don't you just love this time of the year.the sooner the season starts the better then all the nonsense can stop well at least until we meet at Easter. Both teams will have taken the positives and the negatives from Sunday's game which is what pre season games are all about which totally bi-passes the minds of some posters on both sides.



My take on the season ahead looks positives for both clubs,yourselves have got a very astute man in charge in Michael Carter who is going about re-building your club the right way.on field you appear to be following the blueprint cas used when Powell arrived doing the little things right in getting good pros into the club whilst getting the best out of everyone add to that a sprinkling of talented youngsters and your going into the season in a good place. I see another top 8 finish for yourselves a good year and you will be 6th and a poor year will see you just miss the 8.



Has for cas I feel we have a team that can compete at the top but breaking the top 4 will be difficult but not beyond the realms of possibility given luck with injuries.im quietly confident without been cocky that we could make a semi final then it's all on the day.



The important thing is both clubs seem stable on field at least hopefully we will both see good news on the stadium front in the coming months has this topic is the main cause between the over the top bitterness on somes part.



Good luck for the season except when you play cas