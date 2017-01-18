WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas friendly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Cas friendly

 
Post a reply

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:07 pm
blinkstudios Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2009 10:09 am
Posts: 116
Willzay wrote:
I've forgotten what point blinkstudios was trying to get across because I can only see the ramblings of someone whose ecstatic that they can count to 1000.

The point is that I believe Cas will finish above Wakey in the table this season, end of discussion. Oh hang on wait for some more name calling and slagging off people from Cas

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:09 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1687
blinkstudios wrote:
The point is that I believe Cas will finish above Wakey in the table this season, end of discussion. Oh hang on wait for some more name calling and slagging off people from Cas

Ginner Inbred

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:16 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4351
Location: Outside your remit
blinkstudios wrote:
The point is that I believe Cas will finish above Wakey in the table this season, end of discussion. Oh hang on wait for some more name calling and slagging off people from Cas


Cas probably will finish above us this year, you've got a good side together up there. I feel we are maybe better equipped to deal with an injury crisis however, so we'll have to see.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:30 pm
braytontiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2071
Location: living room
Don't you just love this time of the year.the sooner the season starts the better then all the nonsense can stop well at least until we meet at Easter. Both teams will have taken the positives and the negatives from Sunday's game which is what pre season games are all about which totally bi-passes the minds of some posters on both sides.

My take on the season ahead looks positives for both clubs,yourselves have got a very astute man in charge in Michael Carter who is going about re-building your club the right way.on field you appear to be following the blueprint cas used when Powell arrived doing the little things right in getting good pros into the club whilst getting the best out of everyone add to that a sprinkling of talented youngsters and your going into the season in a good place. I see another top 8 finish for yourselves a good year and you will be 6th and a poor year will see you just miss the 8.

Has for cas I feel we have a team that can compete at the top but breaking the top 4 will be difficult but not beyond the realms of possibility given luck with injuries.im quietly confident without been cocky that we could make a semi final then it's all on the day.

The important thing is both clubs seem stable on field at least hopefully we will both see good news on the stadium front in the coming months has this topic is the main cause between the over the top bitterness on somes part.

Good luck for the season except when you play cas

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:39 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1687
braytontiger wrote:
Don't you just love this time of the year.the sooner the season starts the better then all the nonsense can stop well at least until we meet at Easter. Both teams will have taken the positives and the negatives from Sunday's game which is what pre season games are all about which totally bi-passes the minds of some posters on both sides.

My take on the season ahead looks positives for both clubs,yourselves have got a very astute man in charge in Michael Carter who is going about re-building your club the right way.on field you appear to be following the blueprint cas used when Powell arrived doing the little things right in getting good pros into the club whilst getting the best out of everyone add to that a sprinkling of talented youngsters and your going into the season in a good place. I see another top 8 finish for yourselves a good year and you will be 6th and a poor year will see you just miss the 8.

Has for cas I feel we have a team that can compete at the top but breaking the top 4 will be difficult but not beyond the realms of possibility given luck with injuries.im quietly confident without been cocky that we could make a semi final then it's all on the day.

The important thing is both clubs seem stable on field at least hopefully we will both see good news on the stadium front in the coming months has this topic is the main cause between the over the top bitterness on somes part.

Good luck for the season except when you play cas

The team cas have got will be top 4 this season, a good team trick is keeping hold of them and staying injury free. The historic top 4 clubs haven't added enough strength for this season.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:08 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8886
Location: wakefield
braytontiger wrote:
Don't you just love this time of the year.the sooner the season starts the better then all the nonsense can stop well at least until we meet at Easter. Both teams will have taken the positives and the negatives from Sunday's game which is what pre season games are all about which totally bi-passes the minds of some posters on both sides.

My take on the season ahead looks positives for both clubs,yourselves have got a very astute man in charge in Michael Carter who is going about re-building your club the right way.on field you appear to be following the blueprint cas used when Powell arrived doing the little things right in getting good pros into the club whilst getting the best out of everyone add to that a sprinkling of talented youngsters and your going into the season in a good place. I see another top 8 finish for yourselves a good year and you will be 6th and a poor year will see you just miss the 8.

Has for cas I feel we have a team that can compete at the top but breaking the top 4 will be difficult but not beyond the realms of possibility given luck with injuries.im quietly confident without been cocky that we could make a semi final then it's all on the day.

The important thing is both clubs seem stable on field at least hopefully we will both see good news on the stadium front in the coming months has this topic is the main cause between the over the top bitterness on somes part.

Good luck for the season except when you play cas


I'd agree with that on the whole. Funnily enough the difference for both sides could be the results against each other. The Derby rivalry can go against form and stop a top 4 place or grant a top 6 for each of us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Cas friendly

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:40 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3107
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Ginner Inbred



Thicko. :SUBMISSION:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, caslad75, coco the fullback, KevW60349, wakeytrin and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,5291,34375,6964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  