blinkstudios wrote: Shows how confident the Wakey supporters are this Year. Same supporters who were counting down the last 10 secs the other day thinking they had won the grand final not a friendly against the Cas under 19s LMFAO.

You really need to move onRegardless of which team you had on the pitch in the second half, Trinity scored 28 unanswered points at pretty close to a point a minute and if we had a goal kicker it would have been 40 unanswered points in 30 mins, not bad for a poor team.And most of your fellow fans didnt look too happy on their way out of the ground