WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas friendly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Cas friendly

 
Post a reply

Re: Cas friendly

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:23 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4335
Location: Outside your remit
bren2k wrote:
I guess a pro coach will have a more measured and reasonable way to draw detailed lessons and inference from a pre-season friendly; largely because he designed the team and the tactics and knew what he was trying out and what he wanted to achieve.

That said, any sensible person can reasonably feel positive about a) Batchelor's barnstorming start to first team rugby and b) the team spirit and self-belief that's required to pull back a 30 point deficit in a friendly, when it would be easy to roll over after such a heavy first half defeat.

That's about it I reckon - anything else is just local bragging rights, which is nice, but means absolutely nothing in terms of the actual season.


Yeah exactly, we weren't really at it in 1st half but I noticed we were trying a few different early kicking options and set plays.

Useful to get a look at the new additions and see what they bring to the table, but can't really read too much into it. Please we managed to get the win though - always good to beat Cas no matter the setting.

Did anyone else notice that loud Cas fan who got quieter and quieter as the game went on... then piped down completely :lol: :lol:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Cas friendly

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:24 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8876
Location: wakefield
I'd say we learned some good lessons against Cas.
There'll be times when we lose props during a league game. We found out Huby can go longer and Walker is not a bad replacement from what is probably 6th-7th choice prop.
We learned that we need to practise that edge defense more. It's just co-ordination and confidence in each other.
Half back combinations and concentration around the ruck too.

But we also learned we can attack from deep and we can throw the ball around if the forwards get a roll on. Fifita, England, Allgood, Hirst and Walker are all important to that.
Huby in particular showed he has some ball skills we haven't seen for a while. Once fit he'll be great for us.

And as said above, the team spirit to play on and come back from such a deficit is worth its weight in gold.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Cas friendly

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:27 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1098
Based upon what I have seen in the friendlies so far, to me it has confirmed my thoughts on where the squad are from last year.

Just after the season had ended, I mentioned that there were some players who finished the 2016 worn out and busted, such as Sio, Ashurst and Arona, for example, and said that with our up and coming back rowers coming through, it would be good to be able to rest senior ones at various points of the season, without too big an impact on the team.

I think so far Batchelor and Crowther have shown that they are ready. I would have no issues whatsoever, in rotating these with the senior players, such as Sio, Kirmond, Ashurst and Arona.

This too I think can be said with the quad of Miller, Williams, Finn and Wood.

Overall, as a squad, I think we are in a good place

Re: Cas friendly

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:19 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25402
Location: Poodle Power!
Trinity1315 wrote:
Anyone who thinks a friendly is a guide to how the season will unfold for their team is in dreamland. They mean nothing for the coming season.


The result is never a guide but personal performance sand structure are so I think you're half right.

I wasn't all that alarmed in the first half tbh as my H/T post indicated.

Everything Cas did came off for the, first try awkward bounce etc etc - not taking away from Cas because they did look sharper. However there were a couple of moves that were really nice by us and on any other day we'd of gone in at H/T closer. Fringe defence was a bit suspect but will tighten up, losing Allgood didn't help.

S/H Wood showed what a good player he is and though not quite as talented as Moore e's going to be way more reliable than Moore.

Finn showed what many of us already knew that he's one of the smartest players in the game. Also I swear he looked quicker, not a yard quicker but certainly an inch or two quicker :D
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bentleberry, coco the fullback, Deeencee, DrPepper, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, forever_trinity, Google [Bot], Hank Moody, Hutchyfromcas, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, NEwildcat, PHe, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, Towns88, TrinityDave, Trojan Horse, vastman, Wakefield No 1, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 338 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,5471,98375,6894,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  