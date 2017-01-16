bren2k wrote:
I guess a pro coach will have a more measured and reasonable way to draw detailed lessons and inference from a pre-season friendly; largely because he designed the team and the tactics and knew what he was trying out and what he wanted to achieve.
That said, any sensible person can reasonably feel positive about a) Batchelor's barnstorming start to first team rugby and b) the team spirit and self-belief that's required to pull back a 30 point deficit in a friendly, when it would be easy to roll over after such a heavy first half defeat.
That's about it I reckon - anything else is just local bragging rights, which is nice, but means absolutely nothing in terms of the actual season.
Yeah exactly, we weren't really at it in 1st half but I noticed we were trying a few different early kicking options and set plays.
Useful to get a look at the new additions and see what they bring to the table, but can't really read too much into it. Please we managed to get the win though - always good to beat Cas no matter the setting.
Did anyone else notice that loud Cas fan who got quieter and quieter as the game went on... then piped down completely