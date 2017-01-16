Based upon what I have seen in the friendlies so far, to me it has confirmed my thoughts on where the squad are from last year.



Just after the season had ended, I mentioned that there were some players who finished the 2016 worn out and busted, such as Sio, Ashurst and Arona, for example, and said that with our up and coming back rowers coming through, it would be good to be able to rest senior ones at various points of the season, without too big an impact on the team.



I think so far Batchelor and Crowther have shown that they are ready. I would have no issues whatsoever, in rotating these with the senior players, such as Sio, Kirmond, Ashurst and Arona.



This too I think can be said with the quad of Miller, Williams, Finn and Wood.



Overall, as a squad, I think we are in a good place