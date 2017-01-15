Wildthing wrote: Trinity fans get local bragging rights ... for now and Powell will probably have come away the happier of the 2 coaches.

As long as neither side had any injuries it's all good.

Only a short post mate but you've made more sense than at least one on here who must have gone through several bib changes in the last 24 hours.I've now watched both coaches interviews and they have both taken positives but also realise there is more to work on.It may just be force of habit but Chessy does seem to have his head in his hands quite a lot when answering the questions but Powell is the opposite. All down to experience I suppose.Good luck.