Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:35 pm
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Did anyone watch that game and still think that Grix is a better option than Jowitt? I'm happy enough with him as cover, but Max must surely go straight back in. Huby didn't look fit enough for me, and I just don't think Anthony Walker is up to Super League standard. Having Fifita and England to come in will make a big difference.

Positives for me were James Batchelor and Kyle Wood, we looked a much better side with them on the pitch. Ashurst and Tupou got better has the game went on. Liam Finn coming showed that having three halves to pick from will help as the season goes on, and MCB, Johnstone and BJB showed that we've got some pace and depth out wide.

Only a friendly but it's always nice to beat them.

You're right about the 3 halves Williams will get better Finn played well. The pre season friendly did its job plenty to take from it and also plenty to work on.

Up the Trin

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:39 pm
Willzay wrote:
Not really... it was gutless.

Cas lad 75 Powell will obviously be the happier coach.


........... Vasty, if you want me to pick up on people having a dig at you, you need to stop the name calling. Can't have it both ways......Poptart

I do believe we outscored them 7 tries to 5!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:42 pm
Trinity fans get local bragging rights ... for now and Powell will probably have come away the happier of the 2 coaches.
As long as neither side had any injuries it's all good.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:51 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
From a Trinity perspective I think the stand out moment was when Kyle Wood came on he made a huge difference and looked very involved in all our best stuff.

On the downside our right edge defence of Williams, Lynee and MCB looked 'confused' when tested.

I also thought the main difference in first 20 minutes was the kicking games, ours was clueless where as Cas put some really telling kicks in


It was all about execution.

When Wood came on we visibly improved and when Finn came on we had a brain.

Truth is Finn is the key man and for me it's who plays with him. We know Miller can and I thought Williams was far better when with Finn. I see fin as fidget choce H/B and Williams his partner. Miller may well the round peg but then it may be Miller.

Wood looked first choice 9 all the way and bothered the hell out of Cas, Sio to give him a rest.

Over all I'm happy to have beaten them by 7 - 5 tries especially after being 30 points down, shows some spirit no matter what the positions alleged status.
Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:57 pm
[quote="vastman"]........... Vasty, if you want me to pick up on people having a dig at you, you need to stop the name calling. Can't have it both ways......Poptart

I do believe we outscored them 7 tries to 5![/quote

I give up big brother wins.
