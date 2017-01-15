Negatives and positives to take from that game....



Negatives :-



Almost our full first team (minus one or two notable exceptions) were woeful in that first half against the majority of Cas' first 13 (again minus one or two notable exceptions).

We didn't break a tackle or make a clean break in the first 40 minutes

Our defence was poor

We didn't look like scoring in that first 40 minutes until we got the penalty 5 metres out from their line in the 39th minute.

Allgood and Hirst both went off injured (Crowther got a knock too ??)

Our goal kicking was poor





Positives :-



Once Cas had taken all their best players off, we actually started to play some quality rugby - you can only play what is in front of you - (reminded me of the 62-0 thrashing of Wigan last year)

We threw the ball around well and scored some quality tries in the second half

Batchelor scored with his first touch of the ball

Arundel scored with his first touch of the ball

We looked a lot more organised when Finn came on and Miller then started to look threatening

We scored 28 unanswered points without our 4 first choice props on the pitch

It's a good job there was no video ref as there was nothing wrong with Cas' disallowed try in the second half

Rangi was crap.





So, for me....1/10 for the first half performance and 9/10 for the second half performance.