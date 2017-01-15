WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:38 pm
Negatives and positives to take from that game....

Negatives :-

Almost our full first team (minus one or two notable exceptions) were woeful in that first half against the majority of Cas' first 13 (again minus one or two notable exceptions).
We didn't break a tackle or make a clean break in the first 40 minutes
Our defence was poor
We didn't look like scoring in that first 40 minutes until we got the penalty 5 metres out from their line in the 39th minute.
Allgood and Hirst both went off injured (Crowther got a knock too ??)
Our goal kicking was poor


Positives :-

Once Cas had taken all their best players off, we actually started to play some quality rugby - you can only play what is in front of you - (reminded me of the 62-0 thrashing of Wigan last year)
We threw the ball around well and scored some quality tries in the second half
Batchelor scored with his first touch of the ball
Arundel scored with his first touch of the ball
We looked a lot more organised when Finn came on and Miller then started to look threatening
We scored 28 unanswered points without our 4 first choice props on the pitch
It's a good job there was no video ref as there was nothing wrong with Cas' disallowed try in the second half
Rangi was crap.


So, for me....1/10 for the first half performance and 9/10 for the second half performance.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:40 pm
Castleford first half kicking game was much superior to Trinitys, it meant we had no field position and Cas were always in an attacking area of the field. They executed their plays very well and everything stuck, summed up by Edens superb one handed pick up.

At 4 - 30 I didn't think the score line was a fair reflection of the match.

Cas threw some fringe players on and Wakefield got their act together which combined to make the second half as one sided as the first but in favour of Trinity.

At the end it was 7 try's to 5 in an entertaining match.
Honours even

Wakefield still have some fixing up to do on edge defence while Castleford need to worry about squad depth and avoiding too many injuries.

Nice to be back watching Rugby League
