Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:05 pm
cheshirecat57
Willzay wrote:
Not really... it was gutless.

Cas lad 75 Powell will obviously be the happier coach.

How do you know ? You never went! You first post somes you up! It sounds like :lol: why dont you try and get to the odd game now and again instead of spreading your vile comments. :CRAZY:

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:07 pm
caslad75
Willzay wrote:
Not really... it was gutless.

Cas lad 75 Powell will obviously be the happier coach.


Thats what these games are about though Willzay, finding things out in a game situation before the season starts. I've never really been able to judge any preseason games as we don't know what the coaches brief has been to the players, or what he is looking for. Hopefully, both coaching teams will have got what they needed from the run out.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:12 pm
cheshirecat57
caslad75 wrote:
Thats what these games are about though Willzay, finding things out in a game situation before the season starts. I've never really been able to judge any preseason games as we don't know what the coaches brief has been to the players, or what he is looking for. Hopefully, both coaching teams will have got what they needed from the run out.

Wasting yer time mate! He's still playing with his new action man he got for christmas.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:18 pm
Prince Buster
From a Trinity perspective I think the stand out moment was when Kyle Wood came on he made a huge difference and looked very involved in all our best stuff.

On the downside our right edge defence of Williams, Lynee and MCB looked 'confused' when tested.

I also thought the main difference in first 20 minutes was the kicking games, ours was clueless where as Cas put some really telling kicks in

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:19 pm
caslad75
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Wasting yer time mate! He's still playing with his new action man he got for christmas.


:lol: :lol: :lol: Yeah, we have a few like him over on Casforum to be honest. Seem to be happier and take more pleasure when things are bad than when they are good as they can practice their favourite pastime of moaning about everything! For what it's worth I think today will have been beneficial to both parties, so job done really. But, I'm not a Trinity hater, I would much rather see us battling with you guys at the top end of the table than sat watching the 'big boys' fight it out.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:21 pm
wrencat1873
It was only a warm up game and you cant read much into the result.
However, Finn coming on and Gale going off completely changed the game.
He looked sharp around the ruck area and was bringing runners on to the ball, way, way better than Muller or Williams,
who, apart from his try, looked a bit lost for much of the game.
I cant believe the time and space we gave Gale in the first half.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:25 pm
Wakefield No 1
I hope we learnt a lot from the first half to prevent it happening when it really matters!!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:32 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Gale was the difference in that 1st half. His kicking game had MCB and Grix laying eggs all across the 10 metre line. That break from BJB set the ball rolling for a very one sided last 30 minutes though. Watching Batchelor run tries in from 40 metres out is really enjoyable. 7 tries to 5 but poor kicking kept it close.

Cas shouldn't worry about losing Solomona with Eden stepping in just nicely. Who was their thug 27? Springer?

Cas shouldn't worry about losing Solomona with Eden stepping in just nicely. Who was their thug 27? Springer?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:33 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
I hope we learnt a lot from the first half to prevent it happening when it really matters!!


Like in the 1st minute of the 2nd half? :lol:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Cas friendly

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:37 pm
PopTart
Both coaches learned a lot today.
Our right side defence looked weak, and Cas left edge looked sharp. They moved the ball exceptionally well.
Roberts looks back on it, Chase doesn't.

We found it tough in the forwards early on but I wonder if that would be better with Fifita and England.
I liked Allgood on defense. Really hit hard. Made it hard when he went off. We played a long period with no interchange for the props so Walker and Huby stood up well as Hirst went off too.

I was amazed at Bachelor footwork and speed. He will be a star.

Powell learned that some of his kids are pretty good but they aren't perfect yet. Quite liked Mayer I think at 22.

Chester has to decide about half back. We looked much better with Finn on but it's difficult to say as he had a weaker defense to face with no rush blitz. I thought Miller was quiet but not sure if I just wasn't watching him.
Biggest plus point was Wood. He was very good. He needs to be on as long as possible.
Biggest plus point was Wood. He was very good. He needs to be on as long as possible.
