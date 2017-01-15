Both coaches learned a lot today.

Our right side defence looked weak, and Cas left edge looked sharp. They moved the ball exceptionally well.

Roberts looks back on it, Chase doesn't.



We found it tough in the forwards early on but I wonder if that would be better with Fifita and England.

I liked Allgood on defense. Really hit hard. Made it hard when he went off. We played a long period with no interchange for the props so Walker and Huby stood up well as Hirst went off too.



I was amazed at Bachelor footwork and speed. He will be a star.



Powell learned that some of his kids are pretty good but they aren't perfect yet. Quite liked Mayer I think at 22.



Chester has to decide about half back. We looked much better with Finn on but it's difficult to say as he had a weaker defense to face with no rush blitz. I thought Miller was quiet but not sure if I just wasn't watching him.

Biggest plus point was Wood. He was very good. He needs to be on as long as possible.