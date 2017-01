newgroundb4wakey wrote: Sorry, I forgot this is your own personal soapbox. I'll ask your permission before I post again.

That's so funny and you don't even get it.You Cas fans are so incapable of taking any criticism or debate that you all hide on that massive Cas soap box the casforum slapping each other's backs whist making it up as you go along in many cases.How brave of you all. However you have the audacity to come on here without interference from the mods and have a pop at somebody on here. I think that's great wish we got the courtesy in return.I'd say that was a stunning comment from you but knowing Cas fans as I do and the bubble world they live I'm not the least bit surprised.