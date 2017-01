matt_casfan wrote: Not sure where youve got 1 from!!



Luis johnson

Mclelland

Egodo

Million

Sheehan

Westerman.

Ibinedion



None of them have played a SL game.



Then you have fitzsimmons and douglas who have 2 apps each. And tom holmes and maher who played bit parts last season due to injuries.

Heremaybe you are the same Matt that posted the squad , maybe not.Don't know anything about Johnson as he was not in the squad that I saw.if what you say is correct then you look pretty vulnerable if you start picking up injuries.