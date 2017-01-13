I don't see anything on the Cas site to cause any vitriol... bar a couple of posts... which to be honest are tame compared to some of the stuff I read on here!
The way I see it is that we have named a 21 man outfit from entirely within our first team squad (all of whom can genuinely stake a claim for a place in our fist choice starting line up) and yet we still have 5 or so who are not named who can similarly make that claim... and at least two will be in the starting 17 for our first league fixture in February!
That's a fantastic position to be in
I see the cas line up as similar to that Leeds put out against us. .... worthy of respect but by no means full strength
