Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:56 pm
The Avenger wrote:
Wow, just had a read of that, what a gathering of sadsacks that place is!

Bt you have one on here that trumps the lot. :lol:

Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:57 pm
The Avenger wrote:
The only thing that tells us is that Wakefield have far greater depth to their SL squad than Cas do.


How do you get to that? You have named your entire first team bar a couple of players but our team isn't indicative of depth. Just that we are rotating the team.

We have named a strong starting 13 but missing around 10 first teamers. I think both squads have similar amounts of depth in numbers.
Image

Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:38 am
I don't see anything on the Cas site to cause any vitriol... bar a couple of posts... which to be honest are tame compared to some of the stuff I read on here!

The way I see it is that we have named a 21 man outfit from entirely within our first team squad (all of whom can genuinely stake a claim for a place in our fist choice starting line up) and yet we still have 5 or so who are not named who can similarly make that claim... and at least two will be in the starting 17 for our first league fixture in February!

That's a fantastic position to be in

I see the cas line up as similar to that Leeds put out against us. .... worthy of respect but by no means full strength
