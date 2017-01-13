WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas friendly

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:24 pm
PopTart wrote:
It's ok saying these first teamers are missing but if they are that important, where are you playing
Eden
Monaghan
Webster
Minikin
Roberts
Gale
Maher
McShane
Lynch
Cook
Springer
Moors

Surely they are all first teamers as well. You can only play 17.


Maher will be running up the slope at Mount Pleasant once the season gets going. Jury still out on chase or roberts at 6. Monners probably won't be first choice, Eden on the wing.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:52 pm
inside man wrote:
Fafita is still out, not sure on others.


Fafita and England missing is most of the "grunt" from our pack.
We have plenty of other forward options but you would expect most "go forward" from these two.

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:21 pm
Gibson
Jowitt
Fifita
England

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:27 pm
PopTart wrote:


Our friends on the Cas forum think they are going to win easily......



where ?

its dead mans gulch in the cas forum, one post a week and tumbleweed, waa n me a*rse they are...

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:12 pm
Upanunder wrote:
where ?

its dead mans gulch in the cas forum, one post a week and tumbleweed, waa n me a*rse they are...

No there own one, not the one on this site mate.
http://www.casforum.co.uk/forum/viewforum.php?f=3

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:45 pm
Molloy missing aswel

Re: Cas friendly

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:14 pm
PopTart wrote:
It's ok saying these first teamers are missing but if they are that important, where are you playing
Eden
Monaghan
Webster
Minikin
Roberts
Gale
Maher
McShane
Lynch
Cook
Springer
Moors

Surely they are all first teamers as well. You can only play 17.


I think the point was that out of both respective 21 man squads, the vast majority of yours will make up your teams across the SL season. A significant amount of ours are kids and probably won't get a game unless serious injuries occur a la last year.

Wakey will probably win and a good opportunity for Cas kids to expose themselves to first team rugby.
