PopTart wrote: It's ok saying these first teamers are missing but if they are that important, where are you playing

Eden

Monaghan

Webster

Minikin

Roberts

Gale

Maher

McShane

Lynch

Cook

Springer

Moors



Surely they are all first teamers as well. You can only play 17.

Maher will be running up the slope at Mount Pleasant once the season gets going. Jury still out on chase or roberts at 6. Monners probably won't be first choice, Eden on the wing.