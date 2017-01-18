WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net OT - Curry Recipe Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:23 pm
mumbyisgod Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 11:35 am
Posts: 488
Location: Idle, Bradford
SCONE wrote:
In lieu of a thread...

Chicken balti

Ingredients

900g diced chicken
4 green chillies chopped small
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon ginger
8 tomatoes cut into quarters
2 tablespoons ground cumin seeds
2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon of salt
2 tablespoons of turmeric powder
Bunch of chopped coriander
10 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tin of tomatoes

Method

1- heat oil in pan
2- add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes
3- add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes
4- add the ground cumin seeds, ground coriander seeds,
Chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fry for 3 minutes
5- add the fresh tomatoes, chopped green chillies and
Chopped fresh coriander and cook for 5 minutes
6- add tin of chopped tomatoes


Perfect...

Had this for tea tonight. Very nice it was too. Thanks for posting

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:40 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 57
mumbyisgod wrote:
Had this for tea tonight. Very nice it was too. Thanks for posting


You're welcome but thank me in the morning :wink:

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:53 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 173
Location: Depends whose asking
:lol: :lol: :lol: Only a Bradford RL site could have a post about curry recipes that has 22 replies and over a thousand views :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:21 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 262
Location: South of Bratfud
I have sensei-Bulls recipe bubbling away on the stove and beer in the fridge... Smells the business!

Keep em coming I say!

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:54 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 875
Ha ha me too. Posting it got me in the mood. Haven't done it for ages and I forgot to bring the recipe home from work so I winged it. Totally forgot that I posted it on here, derr. Tastes good so all OK. Hope you enjoy it.

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:05 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 875
A couple of changes I made tonight which have worked.

I used 1 tablespoon of garlic paste and 1 tbls of ginger paste and added them staight to the pan instead of blitzing. I also used ghee instead of oil (because I've got loads). The curry powder I used was hot madras.

I'd also say that the whole chillies are a must.

Let me know how you got on Scarey.

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:35 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 262
Location: South of Bratfud
Sensei-Bull wrote:
A couple of changes I made tonight which have worked.

I used 1 tablespoon of garlic paste and 1 tbls of ginger paste and added them staight to the pan instead of blitzing. I also used ghee instead of oil (because I've got loads). The curry powder I used was hot madras.

I'd also say that the whole chillies are a must.

Let me know how you got on Scarey.


Definitely gets a thumbs up! Really good!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, colly226, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, GeoffRoebuck, HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, Johnbulls, mystic eddie, Nelson, RAB-2411, RAB90, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, Saxy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, simon_tem, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, thepimp007, tigertot, weighman, whitters and 402 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,2291,26675,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  