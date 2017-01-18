SCONE wrote:
In lieu of a thread...
Chicken balti
Ingredients
900g diced chicken
4 green chillies chopped small
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon ginger
8 tomatoes cut into quarters
2 tablespoons ground cumin seeds
2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon of salt
2 tablespoons of turmeric powder
Bunch of chopped coriander
10 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tin of tomatoes
Method
1- heat oil in pan
2- add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes
3- add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes
4- add the ground cumin seeds, ground coriander seeds,
Chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fry for 3 minutes
5- add the fresh tomatoes, chopped green chillies and
Chopped fresh coriander and cook for 5 minutes
6- add tin of chopped tomatoes
Perfect...
Chicken balti
Ingredients
900g diced chicken
4 green chillies chopped small
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon ginger
8 tomatoes cut into quarters
2 tablespoons ground cumin seeds
2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon of salt
2 tablespoons of turmeric powder
Bunch of chopped coriander
10 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tin of tomatoes
Method
1- heat oil in pan
2- add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes
3- add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes
4- add the ground cumin seeds, ground coriander seeds,
Chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fry for 3 minutes
5- add the fresh tomatoes, chopped green chillies and
Chopped fresh coriander and cook for 5 minutes
6- add tin of chopped tomatoes
Perfect...
Had this for tea tonight. Very nice it was too. Thanks for posting